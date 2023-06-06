Get to know Homer James Jigme Gere: Age, parents, career, net worth

Homer James Jigme Gere is the son of the renowned actor Richard Gere. His father is a renowned actor known for portraying Declan Mulqueen in The Jackal, Zack Mayo in An Officer and a Gentleman, and Edward Lewis in Pretty Woman. Homer was born in fame and affluence but has largely stayed out of the spotlight.

Richard Gere, his son Homer James Jigme Gere (L) and a friend attend Giffoni Film Festival photocall on July 22, 2014, in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy. Photo: Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Homer James Jigme Gere comes from a family of entertainers. His parents are among Hollywood’s notable figures. Homer James Jigme Gere’s mother, Carey Lowell, is an actress and former model. The award-winning actress has graced the screens since 1986, appearing in high-grossing movies and TV shows, such as Law & Order (1996-2022), Leaving Las Vegas (1995), Blue Bloods (2018) and 007 Legends (2012).

Homer James Jigme Gere’s profile summary and bio

Full name Homer James Jigme Gere Gender Male Date of birth 6 February 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth New York, USA Current residence Bedford, Westchester, New York, USA Nationality American Ethnicity English-Scottish-Irish Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'6″ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Richard Gere Mother Carey Lowell Siblings 3 (Hannah Dunne, Alexander) Education Hackley School, Brown University

What is Homer James Jigme Gere’s age?

The youngest child of actor Richard Gere was born on 6 February 2000 in New York, USA. As of 2023, Homer James Jigme Gere’s age is 23 years, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. Regarding his ethnicity, he is of English-Scottish-Irish origins.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he attended Hackley School for his primary education. He was in the institution from September 2014 to June 2018. In 2019, James enrolled at Brown University, studying Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Visual Arts. He is scheduled to graduate in May 2024.

Homer James Jigme Gere’s siblings

Jigme has two half-siblings from his father's marriage with Alejandra Silva. Photo: @piobulgaro on Twitter, @alejandragere on Instagram (modified by author)

The celebrity kid is the only child of Richard Gere and Carey Lowell. However, he has three half-siblings from his parent’s relationships. On his father’s side, he has two half-siblings, Alexander and a younger brother whose identity remains a mystery. Their mother is Alejandra Silva.

Actress Hannah Dunne is also his half-sibling. She is from his mother’s relationship with Griffin Dunne. Among all his half-siblings, Hannah is the oldest, as she was born on 12 April 1990.

Homer James Jigme Gere’s parents were married between 2002 and 2016 when they went their separate ways. They went through a fierce divorce process that saw them agree on shared custody of their son.

How old is Richard Gere's youngest child?

His youngest child is two years old as of 2023. He was born in April 2020. Since birth, his parents have never shared a single picture of him on social media.

What does Homer Gere do for a living?

Are there any Homer James Jigme Gere’s movies and TV shows? No. While many expect him to follow in his parent’s footsteps, James is yet to choose a career path. He is currently a student at Brown University, pursuing an arts-related course.

Homer James Jigme Gere’s net worth

Richard Gere and his son Homer James Jigme Gere attend 'Un Muro o Un Ponte' Seminary held by Pope Francis at the Paul VI Hall on May 29, 2016, in Vatican City, Vatican. Photo: Franco Origlia

Carey Lowell’s son is still under his parents’ care. He is a student and has yet to start working. Therefore, it is challenging to establish his net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his father has a net worth of $120 million, while his mother is worth $12 million.

How many biological kids does Richard Gere have?

The American actor has three biological children: Homer James Jigme, Alexander, and one unknown son.

Does Richard Gere have a son that is an actor?

No. His oldest son is a student pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Visual Arts at Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Visual Arts.

Homer James Jigme Gere, the son of renowned actor Richard Gere and actress Carey Lowell, maintains a private life away from the spotlight. While not actively pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, he is studying at Brown University, where he will graduate in 2024.

