Who is Tony Shawkat? Everything about Alia Shawkat's father

Abdul Tony Shawkat is an American movie producer, actor, language advisor, and philanthropist best known as Alia Shawkat's father. Alia is an American actress known for her roles in The Old Man, State of Grace, Dory Sief in the TBS and HBO Max comedy series Search Party and Gertile Michaels.

Tony Shawkat and Dena Burke attend the premiere of VLAD at the Arclight Theater on September 8, 2004, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman)

Tony Shawkat was a native of Iraq, having relocated to the United States in 1978. In 1998, together with Alia Shawkat, they were cast in the film Three Kings, directed by David O. Russell. Tony was also an advisor on the Iraqi language and culture to director Russell on the film.

Tony Shawkat's profile & bio

Full name Abdul Tony Shawkat Gender Male Ethnicity Arab Nationality Iraqi Religion Islam Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Dina Burke Children Paul, Antony and Alia Profession Actor, Producer, and Language advisor Famous as Alia Shawkat's father Net worth $16 million

How old is Alia Shawkat's father?

Abdul was born and raised in Baghdad, Iraq, but moved to the United States in 1978. Tony Shawkat's age is not provided. He currently resides in Rancho Mirage, California.

Tony Shawkat (L) and director Brian Hecker attend the Gen Art screening of Bart Got A Room at the W Hotel on March 30, 2009, in Westwood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner)

Who are Tony Shawkat's children?

Tony is a father of three children. Paul Shawkat is the first son, and the younger son is Antony Sharif Shawkat.

Tony's only daughter, Alia Shawkat, is a professional actress and an artist in the United States. She began her career in the film industry in 1998, co-starring in Three Kings. She has acted in more than 30 movies and over 20 television series.

Who is Tony Shawkat's spouse?

His wife is Dina Burke. She is the daughter of Paul Burke and Peggy Pryor, who were actors and owners of nightclubs.

How old is Alia Shawkat?

Alia Martine Shawkat is an American actress born on April 18, 1989, in Riverside, California and is 33 years as of 2023. She grew up in nearby Palm Springs. She is best known for her role as Maeby Funke in the Fox television series Arrested Development.

Actress Alia Shawkat attends the Netflix Arrested Development Season 5 Premiere in Los Angeles, California, on May 17, 2018. (Photo by Lisa O'Connor)

Who are Alia Shawkat's parents?

Shawkat's father, Tony Shawkat, is an Iraqi from Baghdad. Her mother, Dina Burke, is of half-Norwegian, Irish, and Italian descent.

What movies did Alia Shawkat play in?

1999: Three Kings

2005: Rebound

2013: The Moment

2014: Life After Beth

2019: Animals

2020: The Letter Room

2021: Love Spreads

2022: The Listener

2023: Drift

Alia at the 'Search Party' cocktail reception during Vulture Festival LA presented by AT&T on November 18, 2017, in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli)

Tony Shawkat's career

Shawkat arrived in the United States from Baghdad, Iraq, armed with only $200 in his pocket. He started his career as an actor and was heavily influenced by his wife and her family, who have a long history in the movie industry.

Acting

He is popularly known for his role in the film Three Kings, released in 1999, where he starred alongside his then 9-year-old daughter, Alia Shawkat.

In 2006, he played a minor role as a guard in Karla, a crime thriller. This movie is based on the true-life events of a couple who kidnapped, abused, and murdered three young girls.

Tony Shawkat, actor William H. Macy and Dina Burke attend the 2008 Maui Film Festival at the Four Seasons on June 12, 2008, in Maui, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Buckner)

As a producer

The Iraqi native has been credited for producing top films, such as Bart Got a Room starring William H. Macy and Cheryl Hines. He also created the feature film Vlad in Romania, starring Billy Zane and Brad Dourif.

Tony Shawkat's movies

1999: Three Kings

2003: Vlad

2006: Karla

2008: Bart Got a Room

2010: The Romantics

What is Tony Shawkat's net worth?

His net worth is predicted to be $16 million. He works as a producer and actor. Alia has a net worth of $4 million, less than her father's.

The movie The Romantics, where he worked as an executive producer, earned $45,527 in its opening and a lifetime gross of $106,524, from which Tony got a share.

Who plays Lila on Transparent?

Alia Shawkat plays Lila on the TV series Transparent. The series ran from 2014 to 2019.

Above is all you need to know about Tony Shawkat, famously known as Alia Shawkat's father. He is an actor and producer with three acting credits. Shawkat was also an advisor to Iraqi language and culture director Russell on the Three Kings film.

