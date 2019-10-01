Top 25 nightclubs in Johannesburg with the best nightlife experience

Are you a lover of urban nightlife, and are in Johannesburg or planning to visit the city? Then you are probably looking for some great nightclubs to sample the city’s nightlife. Johannesburg, commonly as Jozi among the locals, is among the most vibrant South African cities. It is home to numerous nightclubs that cater to different audiences and vary in music collection, age limits, food and beverages, and numerous other aspects. Which are the best nightclubs in Johannesburg today?

Johannesburg is believed to be the heart of entertainment in South Africa. The hype associated with the city attracts people from other places in and out of the country.

Top nightclubs in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Here is a look at the best night clubs in Johannesburg, South Africa.

1. Truth

Featuring top local and international DJs, Truth has been on the South African entertainment scene for over a decade now. Musically, one can expect a wide range of electronic music across the club’s multiple dance floors.

This incredibly popular nightclub is located along Old Pretoria Road in Midrand. Overall, Truth’s vibe is unbeatable, and parties typically go on until the early hours of the morning.

2. Randlords

This fantastic club is situated in the heart of Johannesburg and offers a great view of the skyline and an amazing atmosphere to go with it. It is situated 22 floors above the ground, providing an unrivalled view of the city. Randlords is widely regarded as one of the top night clubs in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

The club’s walls are predominantly made from glass, giving a feel of an uninterrupted view. Just imagine the hype of sipping on your favourite cocktail while looking at the city's beautiful lights at night, that is Randlords for you.

The nightclub is on the 22nd floor of South Point Towers, 41 de Korte Street, Braamfontein.

3. Kong

Kong in Rosebank is the brainchild of nightclub mogul Stephane Cohen who certainly knows how to put on a night of great music. This trail-blazing club is situated in the heart of Rosebank and has been designed with sound in mind.

For those looking for good music, Kong should be among the best venues to consider when in Jo’burg. The music that the club plays is enough reason to love the venue. The nightclub is located along Cedar Road and Willow Road in Fourways.

4. Sir James Van Der Merwe

This club is a part of Katy’s Palace and was established by a man named, as you might guess, Sir James Van Der Merwe. The club draws inspiration from great Indian palaces and provides beautiful views of the Sandton skyline.

The club caters to Johannesburg’s urban elite and has a well-appointed guest area that hosts parties, weddings, and other private functions. The club is usually open every Wednesday Night

5. 86 Public Pizzeria

This trendy restaurant, known for its delicious pizzas by day, transforms into one of the best hip-hop nightclubs in Johannesburg after dinner. Their craft beer options are considerably well priced, as well as an extensive cocktail menu. 86 Public Pizzeria is a great option for a Friday night out.

6. Harem

Harem is situated in Rosebank in Johannesburg and opens its doors at 10 pm till late. This Jo’burg hotspot hosts both local and international artists and has a well-balanced music collection that includes African house, hip-hop and other types of music from all over Africa.

The club is found along 160 Jan Smuts Avenue, Corner 7th Ave & Design District.

7. Madison Avenue Rivonia

Madison Avenue Rivonia is one of Johannesburg's most superb venues offering relaxed lounge seating, a great vibe, and a wide range of drinks. The venue is particularly alluring for those who love house music. You can check it out at 19 Wessel Road, Johannesburg.

8. E.S.P Night Club

E.S.P Night Club has been at the forefront of underground clubbing for over 23 years. Regarded as South Africa's longest-running nightclub, E.S.P's motto has always been ‘For Superior Clubbing’. If you wish to meet international DJs, especially in the house and trance genres, this is the perfect location to go to. It is also one of the oldest entertainment spots in the city.

You can check out E.S.P Night Club at 84 Oxford Street in Ferndale.

9. The Good Luck Bar

If you are in pursuit of fun, good music, good food, and a couple of bottles, this is the location to go to. This is, without a doubt, one of the top 10 nightclubs in Johannesburg. The bar is situated along 1 Fox street in Johannesburg.

10. Ace + Pearl Fine Wine Bar

If you are the kind that loves wines, you might want to have a taste of this place because that is what it is all about. The minimalist interior design of the location makes you want to focus on the drinks that the venue serves.

The venue has an amazing view of Johannesburg's downtown, a humming ambience, a nice collection of jazz and blues, and the unmistakable sips and clinks of wine glasses. Ace + Pearl is located in Albans Square in Randburg.

11. The Landmark

This is one of the best night clubs in Sandton and is known for its great cocktails and wines. The club’s Facebook page describes it as a ‘world-class cocktail Bar with an Italian influence and a uniquely South African flavour.'

The Landmark bar is found at Bryanston Shopping Centre in Sandton.

12. Champagne Bar by Veuve Clicquot

Situated in Tsogo Sun Hotel in Rosebank, Veuve Clicquot Champagne Bar gives a highlight ofJohannesburg's nightlife. It is one of the funkiest places for partying in Johannesburg. Its location is ideal, as it provides the best views of the city.

13. Kitchener's Pub

This club’s website describes it as ‘The sex*est club in Jo’burg since 1906. Local pub by day and legendary parties by night.’ Kitchener's Pub is an interesting location to check out if you are looking for a youthful entertainment spot in Johannesburg.

Kitchener's Pub is located along 71 Juta street in Johannesburg.

14. Churchill's Bar

Are you looking for recommendations for an ambient location with a touch of British decor and vibe? If so, you might want to try out Churchill's Bar. The venue attracts the trendsetters and on-the-rise go-getters of Johannesburg's thriving chic scene. Churchill’s Bar has an enviable selection of the finest cigars, single malts, premium whiskeys, and champagnes.

15. Chicago’s Piano Bar

The club describes itself as a ‘1920’s Gatsby themed ‘adult party playground’. If you are looking for an old-school entertainment spot in the city, then this is one of the best ones to check out. The atmosphere in the venue resonates with an elegant wine-and-dine kind of vibe.

The age limit for this club is 21 years old. The bar area is situated downstairs whereas the cigar bar is one floor above. There are also a couple of pool tables and big screens that will guarantee you a good time while at the venue.

Chicago’s Piano Bar is situated on Duiker Street in Randpark Ridge.

16. The Milk Bar

Situated right in the middle of Kamerville, Milk Bar is a tranquil location that you might miss out on if you are not keen. During the day, it is a fully functional coffee shop, whereas, at night, it turns into a vibrant bar.

The venue is named after Abu's Milk Bar in downtown Addis Ababa. Its playful décor, hand-painted barbershop signs, and colourful African upholstery reflect the cafe-bar's casual and friendly atmosphere. This old-school venue is situated along 6 Desmond Street in Kamerville.

17. The Bohemian

If you are a fan of live music, then this is one of the best Johannesburg clubs to visit. The club hosts some of the most talented local artists and DJs. The venue also serves the best drinks at fair prices. You can check out The Bohemian along 167 Perth Road in Westdene.

18. Rumours Lounge Strydompark

Located in the city's Weltevreden, this comfortable resort offers comfortable lounge-style accommodations and an excellent selection of alcoholic beverages. At night, various Rock n Roll bands perform in the location, keeping guests entertained till almost dawn.

The venue also has an amazing selection of food served on location, so you do not have to worry about drinking your favourite cocktail on an empty tummy. The venue is situated on the corner Weltevreden Road and Valley Lane in Strydompark, Randburg.

19. SIX Cocktail Bar

This club is found in a restaurant and cocktail bar setting, renowned for its six-hour-long happy hour. The other thing that makes it liked is the wide variety of cocktails that it serves. You can try out the bar by by checking it out on 57th street Melville.

20. The Living Room

Situated in the vibrant precinct of Maboneng, the Living Room is a unique blend of the natural and the urban. The venue’s unique rooftop jungle is the ideal place to hold any celebration. The venue hosts all sorts of functions from public parties to weddings to press launches and so much more.

21. Taboo

This nightclub caters to an elite client base by providing entertainment of the highest calibre. The musical experience is delivered by only the best local and international DJs and artists. The club’s magnificent halls overlook the gorgeous Sandton skyline.

A big plus for most is the cigar lounge which shows off the venue’s more relaxed side. Taboo is definitely among the best night clubs in Sandton.

22. The Sands

The Sands is one of the most loved clubs in Sandston. It is known for hosting the most popular music and fashion events in the country. Its open-plan design makes it stand out from most entertainment joints in Johannesburg.

Over the years, The Sands has hosted some of Johannesburg’s top product, fashion, corporate and celebrity events.

23. Mesh Club

This is another place that is different from your ordinary clubbing places. During the day, it serves as a private members’ club, while at night, it is a lounge that serves the best cocktails. According to the club’s management, Mesh is ‘a space where entrepreneurs, creatives and captains of industry can gather in an exciting environment to meet, work, connect and socialize.’

It is located along 19 Keyes Avenue in Rosebank.

24. The Rock

The Rock combines the minimalistic vibes of a bar and the hype that comes with a lounge all in one location. The one thing that makes it the one place that you have to try out in Johannesburg is its rooftop sundowner session that gives the clearest view of Soweto.

If you are a fan of house music, this is one of the locations to visit in Johannesburg. It is located at 1987 along Vundla Street.

25. And Club

And Club features minimalist decoration giving it a special vibe. And Club is conveniently located in Newtown and is one of the most vibrant nightclubs in Johannesburg. It is renowned for playing techno music and hosting some great DJ nights, making it incredibly popular among EDM lovers.

There are numerous nightclubs in Johannesburg that make up part of the city’s vibrant entertainment scene. This guide has information about the top scenes one should check out to get a feel of the city’s nightlife.

