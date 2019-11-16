15 best budget outdoor and indoor wedding venues in Cape Town

Cape Town is a port city on the southwest coast of South Africa. The city is located on a peninsula beneath the unmistakable Table Mountain. These imposing mountains and nearby oceanfront look amazing, making Cape Town one of the most picturesque cities in South Africa. Expectedly, the city is home to numerous wedding venues, both indoors and outdoors. Which are the top wedding venues in Cape Town today?

A beautiful beach wedding venue. Photo: pexels.com, @Asad Photo Maldives

Source: UGC

Your wedding venue is, without a doubt, one of the most significant considerations of your entire ceremony. This makes it important to have a venue that is affordable, beautiful, and meets your needs.

Top wedding venues in Cape Town

Here is a look at the best wedding venues in Cape Town today.

1. Joubertsdal Country Estate

The Joubertsdal Country Estate is set in a 300-hectare parcel of land at the foot of the Langberg Mountain Range. The estate is owned by Erik and Danielle de Wet and is among the best-looking outdoor wedding venues in Cape Town.

The hotel’s main house was built in 1972 and features every hallmark of a 70s farmhouse: low wooden lintels, a thatched roof, and deep windowsills accentuating the thick walls. If you are looking for a timeless farmhouse setting for your wedding, you cannot go wrong with the Joubertsdal Country Estate.

2. Langverwagt Farm

A part of the Langverwagt Farm. Photo: @langverwagt

Source: Instagram

The Langverwagt Farm is located in a lush valley and surrounded by beautiful vineyards, oak forests, and beautiful rivers. The farm has a picturesque view of Table Mountain, making it one of the most beautiful garden wedding venues in Cape Town.

The farm is close to an international airport, making it super easy for visitors to get to it. It is also served by several major highways and has numerous convenience amenities and facilities.

3. The Conservatory

This beautiful venue is located in the breathtaking Franschhoek Valley near the banks of the Kastaiing River. The wedding venue is set among vineyards and ancient oaks, presenting a magnificent view for your photo session.

The Conservatory has both outdoor and indoor wedding venues, with the latter being a glass-walled house that offers guests unobstructed views of the outdoors.

4. Rhebokskloof Wine Estate

The Rhebokskloof Wine Estate. Photo: @rhebokskloofwineestate

Source: Instagram

The Rhebokskloof Wine Estate is a family-friendly wine farm that offers an amazing range of wine farm activities. It is among the best small wedding venues in Cape Town. Your wedding guests will have access to the lovely al fresco restaurant, pizzeria, Rhebokskloof coffee, and numerous spacious lawns.

If you are looking for a fantastic outdoor venue for a small ceremony, you are going to love the Rhebokskloof Wine Estate. The estate has a rustic, old-school feel, with guests getting amazing views of the green gardens, dams, and vineyards, not to mention the ancient Dutch buildings that form the perfect photo backdrop.

5. Cape Grace Hotel

The Cape Grace Hotel is situated on a private quay between Cape Town’s waterfront and the serene yacht marina. You will be hard-pressed to find a better place where you can soak in the natural beauty of Cape Town.

Besides the amazing outdoor views, the hotel also has some of the top indoor wedding venues in the city. The hotel is situated on West Quay Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront.

6. Rickety Bridge Winery

The Rickety Bridge winery. Photo: @ricketybridgewinery

Source: Instagram

With a spacious hall that holds about 85 guests, Rickety Bridge treats your guests to unforgettable views of the Franschhoek River and the Franschhoek Mountains. You and your guests will be provided with a spacious dancing floor complete with a well-stocked bar.

Guests also get access to the private VIP lounge for private occasions. Other amenities and facilities included in the venue’s wedding packages include cutlery, comfortable chairs, glasses, and tablecloths, among others. You also get access to a chapel where you can exchange vows before heading to the reception.

This winery is undoubtedly one of the best, cheap wedding venues in Cape Town's southern suburbs.

7. Bakenhof Winelands Lodge

This wine farm and lodge are located a mere 45 minutes from Cape Town and have been extensively featured in wedding-related TV shows and print media. The venue's all-inclusive wedding packages offer great value for money without compromising on service and product quality.

Most wedding facilities at the venue are made using stone and glass, giving them that sophisticated touch and modern feel. The outdoor venues are even more breathtaking, with unobstructed views of the Hawaqua Mountains.

8. Suikerbossie Restaurant & Estate

A wedding setup at the Suikerbossie Restaurant. Photo: @suikerbossie_restaurant

Source: Instagram

The Suikerbossie Restaurant & Estate has pretty much everything one could possibly want for their special day, from incredible ocean and mountain views to amazing wedding planning services. Your guests will get to enjoy a beautiful garden wedding that leads to an indoor reception.

The venue is located at 1 Victoria Road, Hout Bay.

9. aha Harbour Bridge Hotel

The Harbour Bridge Hotel is one of the best-looking wedding venues in the entire Cape Town area. It features numerous glass-clad buildings, a harbour port, and unrivalled views of the surrounding canals. Your guests will be treated to a contemporary menu with a variety of simple, stylish, and truly satisfying dishes.

The venue allows for weddings with a maximum of 80 or 100 guests depending on whether they will be in a seated or cocktail plan. The numerous services and features at this venue make it one of the best budget wedding venues in Cape Town.

10. Lagoon Beach Hotel

The Lagoon Beach Hotel. Photo: @lagoon_beach_hotel

Source: Instagram

If you are looking for the ultimate beach wedding venue in Cape Town, the Lagoon Beach Hotel is one of your best bets. The venue gives your guests the opportunity to indulge in magnificent views of Table Mountain and the Atlantic Ocean.

Your photographer will love this choice of venue because it also overlooks Robben Island. The hotel is located at Lagoon Gate Drive, Lagoon Beach, and can accommodate events with a maximum of 150 guests.

11. Shelley Point Hotel

This is one of the most exotic beach wedding venues in the entire country. It is conveniently located in St. Helena Bay, West Coast. Besides a magnificent beachfront, the hotel overlooks a superb golf course, adding to the serene feel.

The entire venue is set in acres of lushly landscaped grounds leading to miles of sandy white beaches.

12. The Bay Hotel

The Bay Hotel. Photo: @thebayhotel

Source: UGC

This magnificent hotel is located in Camps Bay, on the Atlantic Seaboard. The timeless interior, cool music, and live bands will keep your guests engaged, while the picturesque views of the surroundings form the perfect backdrop for your wedding photos.

The hotel’s range of wedding services includes taking care of the catering, hosting, and planning, giving the couple the freedom to focus on their big day.

13. Cape Point Vineyards

This is an award-winning wine estate in Cape Town. The estate features a magnificent restaurant and event venue within its grounds. The venue is in the beautiful Noordhoek area within the breathtaking Cape Point Peninsula. The nearby ocean on one side and mountain ranges on the other make this a phenomenal wedding venue.

Located 33 kilometres from Cape Town, this wine estate is inarguably one of the best wedding venues for couples looking to get wedded in a sea-mountain setting.

14. Mount Nelson Hotel

Mount Nelson Hotel. Photo: @belmondmountnelsonhotel

Source: Instagram

Here is a venue that will allow you to add some Hollywood-like glamour to your occasion without having to break the bank for it. You can choose between a garden or ballroom wedding complete with the red-carpet experience.

The hotel was built in 1899 and has undergone several renovations to bring its looks up to date. Located between the slopes of Table Mountain and the vibrant Cape Town, Mount Nelson Hotel has everything one would want in a wedding venue.

15. Zevenwacht Venues

Located in Zevenwacht Wine Estate, Zevenwacht Weddings offer two affordable wedding reception venues in Cape Town. For cheap wedding venues that require a maximum of 80 guests, Zevenwacht offers a site called Lapa. For about 100 guests, clients are offered the Alfresco.

Lapa has an antic wood building constructed above a serene lake which often makes the perfect location for exchanging vows. Zevenwacht also offers a 50% discount for wedding ceremonies conducted on weekdays, making it one of the most affordable wedding reception venues in Cape Town.

Are there free wedding venues in Cape Town?

Yes, there are establishments that offer ‘venue-free’ packages for weddings. This arrangement implies that the venue is not charged, but on the condition that you and your guests pay for other services and products. These typically include food, beverages, sound systems, and photography.

One of the top venues that have this arrangement is the Skilpadvlei.

When it comes to wedding venues, choosing the perfect one can be quite intimidating. With the numerous factors to consider, one can easily get lost in the wide range of choices. Luckily, we have compiled a list of the top, most affordable wedding venues in Cape Town.

READ ALSO: 15 adventurous things to do in Gauteng: best activities

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of adventurous things one can do in the Gauteng Province of South Africa. The province is home to Johannesburg, Pretoria, Tshwane, Cullinan, Alberton, and several other metropolitan areas. There are numerous cultural, nature, and city-related activities to do when in Gauteng.

Some of the most common include watersports at the numerous waterparks in the province, hikes and trails, camping, and photography.

Source: Briefly News