15 amazing beach wedding venues in South Africa with pictures

Choosing where to hold a wedding might be challenging for brides and grooms who are preparing for their big day. A site close to the shore is something you should think about if you want your guests to have a wonderful time. Check out some South African beach wedding venues that could be the ideal setting for your big day.

A wedding at the beach is among the most romantic celebrations you can ever come across. If you want your peers talking about your ceremony days after it's done, the best thing to do would be to find an ideal location first. There are so many venues to think about. Your budget and theme matter when deciding on which one works best. Check out the following 15 venues in South Africa that offer fantastic beach weddings.

Top beach wedding venues in South Africa

Whether you are looking for budget wedding venues, Cape Town guarantees, or are just interested in enjoying your day by the beachside, cost notwithstanding, these venues will not disappoint. This article will look at some of the best beach wedding venues in Cape Town and Kwazulu-Natal that any couple planning to get married should explore.

Beach wedding venues in Cape Town

In case you want to check out wedding venues Cape Town has to offer, then you are on the right track. The good news is that there are so many venues to consider. Here are a few examples that will come in handy in your search.

1. Grootbos Private Nature Reserve

Contact number: +27 (0)28 384 8053

+27 (0)28 384 8053 Email address: bookings@grootbos.co.za

Grootbos is a Private Nature Reserve that overlooks Walker Bay, known for its whale-watching activities. The location offers an exotic and luxurious setting that is perfect for an int*mate event.

Moreover, it only accommodates 80 guests at a time and is available upon request. Therefore, you can only organize a wedding here if you intend to keep the numbers small. You will enjoy being among Fynbos and the white sand and blue water. Nothing beats this romantic setup, especially for an evening wedding.

2. Strandkombuis

Contact number: +27 22 481 1003

+27 22 481 1003 Email address: contact@strandkombuis.com

This is one of the perfect Cape Town sunset beach wedding venues you will ever come across. With a capacity of at least 200 people, you can be sure that your wedding guests will be well accommodated.

If you plan a sizable gathering at your ceremony, this is the beach destination to look into. It is located along the beautifully rugged, untouched, and quintessential Cape Town fishing coast.

It will work for a couple that wants a beach wedding on the West Coast side of Cape Town, especially if you wish to find an ideal spot to hold the most romantic rustic beach-styled wedding.

Apart from the excellent environment, the fresh seafood prepared on open fires and fishing nets, some old boats spread out, and the venue spills onto the beach makes it perfect. You can give your guests the privilege of enjoying the scene as they walk barefoot on the beach.

3. Sea Trader

Contact number: +27 83 744 1133

+27 83 744 1133 Email address: info@seatrader.co.za

If you truly desire a unique beach wedding, this is the perfect wedding venue Cape Town has to offer. This West Coast gem is ideally located near the sea's edge. You can exchange your wedding vows outdoors using the wooden deck extension from the restaurant or have it right outside on the sandy beach.

4. 12 Apostles Hotel & Spa

Contact number: +27 21 437 9000

+27 21 437 9000 Email address: reservations1@12apostles.co.za

This one is a perfect site because it has a whole package, including a spa and hotel. This guarantees you and your guests a relaxed time.

This five-star hotel and spa is situated along the Atlantic seaboard in St Tropez, Cape Town. It has Twelve apostle mountains surrounding it and the Atlantic ocean-hugging its edges.

The wedding vows can be exchanged on the beach, and still have the party continues inside. Your guests can dance all night long on the hotel's deck without anyone interrupting their fun. It accommodates at least 100 guests comfortably.

5. Blue Horizon Guest House

Contact number: +27 21 856 5324

+27 21 856 5324 Email address: info@bhorizon.co.za

Blue Horizon gives couples a luxurious experience for their wedding. The entire estate's setting is meant to cater to fabulous weddings. It is located in one area considered a less touristy region of Simon's Town.

It overlooks Gordons Bay beaches in its entirety. Blue Horizon offers ultimate wedding destinations for anyone seeking to experience luxury without being overboard.

Blue Horizon offers several options, including garden and beach ceremonies and any other variations you may want. You can also be assured exclusivity since the place hosts a daily function.

Beach wedding venues in Durban

Kwazulu-Natal offers some of the best South African beaches, ideal for wedding ceremonies. These include:

6. Canelands Beach Club and Spa (Salt Rock)

Contact number: +27 32 525 2300

+27 32 525 2300 Email address: fo@thecanelands.co.za

Canelands often hosts stunning, close-knit int*mate weddings in the Northern coast location of Kwa-Zulu Natal. It is excellent for mostly small-sized, modern-styled beach weddings. It works perfectly for people that love their privacy.

7. Petite Provence B&B

Contact number: +27 32 525 5316

+27 32 525 5316 Email address: info@petiteprovence.co.za

Located in Ballito, this one offers a unique charm with a French touch for all weddings hosted at the place. It is a perfect location for a function to be held on the Northern side of KZN.

8. Salt Rock Hotel

Contact number: +27 32 525 5025

+27 32 525 5025 Email address: hotel@saltrockbeach.co.za

Couples can choose from the numerous varieties of locations within the hotel. It offers a perfect choice for anyone's dream wedding.

9. Palm Dune Beach Lodge

Contact number: +27 32 552 1588

+27 32 552 1588 Email address: stay@palmdune.co.za

This is your ultimate romantic beach destination for the dream wedding you have been waiting for. It is one venue that shows how attainable a fancy wedding can be achieved. Whether you hold the ceremony outdoors or prefer indoor affairs, you can be sure that Palm Dune will give you exactly what you need.

10. The Boathouse Luxury Guest House

Contact number: +27 32 946 0300

+27 32 946 0300 Email address: reservations@boathouse.co.za

There may be no other place that beats The Boathouse for a romantic evening wedding by the sea. It offers an excellent backdrop for a union boarded on true love. Whatever you envision for your wedding, the boathouse offers this and much more.

11. The Laughing Forest Resort

Contact number: +27 72 135 2362

+27 72 135 2362 Email address: debbie@laughingforest.co.za

The Laughing Forest wedding venue is located on the beautiful Kwazulu Natal South Coast's coastal dune forest. They offer indoor, beach, and garden wedding ceremony locations.

They have several lovely garden areas, some overlooking the sea and providing stunning views, creating a relaxed, close-to-nature atmosphere. A large outdoor gazebo is also available for garden and beach wedding ceremonies.

12. Villa Isabella

Contact number: +27 82 553 3363

+27 82 553 3363 Email address: info@villaisabella.co.za

Villa Isabella is directly on Blythedale Beach, with its secure gated beach access. They offer several wedding packages to fit any budget. They also have many photoshoot locations, such as the River Mouth, the lush Mangrove forest Topdeck Venue, and right on the beach.

13. Cranford Country Lodge & Wedding Venue

Contact number: +27 82 556 6748

+27 82 556 6748 Email address: info@cranfordcountrylodge.co.za

Cranford Country Lodge is a premier wedding venue in KwaZulu Natal and is ideal for an elegant country wedding in South Africa. They strive to provide a level of excellence that you, your family, and your friends will remember, from the stunning setting to the delectable cordon bleu meals.

14. Bella Vista Venue & Resort

Contact number: +27 83 657 1901

+27 83 657 1901 Email address: mail@bellavista.co.za

Bella Vista is a private venue, so each event is treated as unique and personal. They can provide you with the flexibility of a wedding venue that is exclusively yours for the day. This int*mate venue has a warm and welcoming atmosphere, making it ideal for all events.

15. Coastal Beach Lounge

Contact number: +27 84 319 8932

+27 84 319 8932 Email address: info@coastalbeach.co.za

If you want to have one of the best beach wedding receptions in Durban, Coastal Beach Lounge is the place to be. Elegant bamboo chairs, stylish candle-lit lanterns, and a floral altar are available. The venue can accommodate 350 people.

With some of the most attractive beach wedding venues in South Africa, anyone can finally get their dream wedding by the beach. Take some time and visit a few suggested venues to see which one you like most.

