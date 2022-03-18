15 fun and thoughtful romantic things to do in Johannesburg

Are you in search of fun and romantic things to do in Johannesburg without having to break the bank? Well, you are lucky! You will be amazed by these free and cheap date ideas that you can enjoy around Johannesburg. Make sure to visit your favourite one this weekend.

Have you asked her out on the first date and she said yes? Now, are you wondering what things do couples do? You may be trying to impress your dream girl and thus looking for fun first date ideas in Johannesburg. Alternatively, you may be in a relationship and looking for things to spice it up and to share memorable times with your lover. There are various fun things to do in Johannesburg for adults that will communicate how much you care for your loved one.

1. Picnic at the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Gardens

What can you do in Johannesburg for free? There is nothing as romantic as a picnic date in a scenic park accompanied by delicious snacks and a champagne bottle. The Water Sisulu Botanical Garden, located on Malcolm Road, Poortview, Roodepoort, was established in 1982 and was voted as one of the places to visit in Johannesburg to interact with nature. So, simply pack your picnic bag and enjoy a relaxing day at the park with your significant other. Make sure to watch out for the Verreaux’s Eagles that nest on the cliffs near the waterfall. The best part is that the entrance to the park is free.

2. Orlando Towers

Which outdoor date ideas in Gauteng can you try? If you are in for an adrenaline fix, then Orlando Towers is the place you need to visit. This place features the world’s first bungee jump between two cooling towers. Besides, there are more adrenaline junkie things to do with the cheapest being the 25-metre rock climbing activity that costs R50 per person. You and your date can compete to see who is more fit in rock climbing. Other activities include group paintball at R170 and Bungee jumping at R550.

Contact: 071 674 4343 | Address: Cnr Chris Hani & Sheffield Road, Orlando East, Soweto, 1808

3. Crumbs & Cream

If you are both suckers for sweet things, then Crumbs & Cream is one of the ideal couple outings in Johannesburg. You can visit their store that is situated on Oxford Road at Illovo Junction and indulge their several sweet treats. The treats start from R38.

Contact: +27 81 343 2761

4. Zoo Lake

Looking for romantic day trips around Gauteng? Top on the list of romantic things to do in Gauteng is a boat ride in beautiful scenery. Impress your loved one with a relaxing date in a romantic setting at Zoo Lake. Do not forget to pack a picnic basket, an umbrella to offer some shade, and a blanket for comfort. The price of a boat ride at Zoo Lake is R10 per hour.

Address: Corner Jan Smuts Avenue and West World Street, Parkview

5. Stargaze at the Planetarium

What can I do in Johannesburg tonight? Of all the couple's activities in Johannesburg, a date at the Witz Planetarium will score you major brownie points with your girl. This is because it is enthralling to view the stars without the glare from the bright town lights while taking notes of the astronomer's discussions of the evening’s topic. A date like this will cost you R50 per person.

Location: University of the Witwatersrand, Yale Road, East Campus, Braamfontein

6. Kitchener’s

Are you in for a night of laughter? Well, if this is the case, take your girlfriend out to Kitcheners Carvery Bar where you can both laugh your heart at some amazing comedy shows. Kitchener’s was founded in 1906 and has evolved into a notable party spot in Jo’Burg over time. The entrance fee is R20.

Address: Corner Juta and De Beer Street, Braamfontein

7. Saddle Creek Ranch Farm

How about some romantic getaway from the buzz of the city? You and your partner can spend the afternoon at Saddle Creek Ranch, which is one of the best romantic restaurants in Johannesburg out in Hekpoort Valley. There are various fun and thrilling things for couples to do, including go-karting, romantic horseback rides, hot air balloon safaris, archery, and not forgetting lovely bush trails.

8. James Hall Museum Of Transport

Pay a visit to the James Hall Museum of Transport in the city and be treated to a view of intriguing steam locomotives, ox-wagons, and penny farthings. This is one of the recommended activities to do while in Johannesburg since the establishment is the biggest and oldest all-inclusive museum of land and transport in the country. The museum is open to the public from Tuesdays to Fridays (09:00-17:00), Saturdays and Sundays (09:00-12:00, 13:00-16:00) and remains closed on Mondays, every third weekend of the month, and during Christmas and Boxing Day.

Contact: 011 435 9718 | Address: Pioneer Park, Rosettenville Road, La Rochelle

9. Papa Pata

Heading to Pata Pata is among the ideal couple outings in Johannesburg as the restaurant is known for its good food, amazing personalities, and nice jazz music. Moreover, Pata Pata also offers traditional African cuisines that you and your partner can enjoy.

Contact: 073 036 9031 | Address: 286 Fox Street, Jeppestown, Johannesburg, 2094

10. Bioscope Independent Cinema

You and your loved one can visit Bioscope, which is situated in Downtown Johannesburg, and you can enjoy a fun and educative space offering diverse content on screen. It will take you back to a time when ‘bioscope’ was the norm.

Contact: 011 039 7306 | 286 Fox Street, City and Suburban, Johannesburg, 2094.

11. Multiflora Flower Market

Take a ride and visit the biggest flower market situated in the Southern Hemisphere. This flower market stocks up a broad range of indigenous South African flowers, and what is more romantic is that you can select your own bouquet for your date and this will blow her mind away. The best part is that entry is free!

Location: Multiflora Road, City Deep

12. Johannesburg Art Gallery (JAG)

If your partner is an artistic soul, then a visit to the Johannesburg Art Gallery is something that needs to be on your bucket list. The art gallery is home to a large collection of works from local and international artists such as Claude Monet, Walter Battiss, JH Pierneef, and Pablo Picasso. Furthermore, it is the largest gallery in Sub-Saharan Africa and boasts 15 exhibition halls of sculpture gardens with more than 9000 artworks. All these make JAG the ideal place for a date for art lovers. The Best part is that entry is free.

Address: Corner Klein and King George Streets, Joubert Park

13. Have a view from the tallest building in Africa

Being 50 floors up makes the top of the Carlton Centre one of the most romantic places in Johannesburg. You and your date can enjoy the breathtaking view from the top of Africa, do not forget to take lots of pictures and share a kiss while at the top. Admissions are R30 for adults and free for kids below 8. The place is open daily and closes at 2 pm on Sundays.

Contact: 011 308 1331 | Address: 150 Commissioner Street, CBD, Johannesburg, 2001

14. Northgate Ice Rink

Have a fun-filled ice skating date at the Northgate Shopping Centre. The place always has exciting events such as foam parties and celebrity brands. Entry to the place is free while you can rent a skate for around R35.

Contact: 011 794 8706 | Address: Northgate Shopping Centre, Northumberland Avenue, North Riding, Johannesburg, 2162.

15. Neighbour Goods Market

This is a popular Saturday market that offers a wide array of locally available goods, food, live music from Majozi, and an ultimate fun atmosphere. It is an ideal place to go to enjoy a brunch date or mimosa on a Saturday afternoon.

Contact: 011 403 0413 | Address: 73 Juta Street, Johannesburg, 2000.

We hope that we have shed light on romantic things to do in Johannesburg to keep the fire burning in your relationship. Visit these places and give us feedback on your experience.

