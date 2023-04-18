Did you know that getting into details about the meaning of names is a great icebreaker? Such conversations can eventually lead to a fun and exciting experience. So, how about broadening your cultural perspective by going through these funny Asian names and their meanings?

View of a trio of newborn babies as they share a crib at a maternity hospital in Beijing, China, July 1988. Photo: @Forrest Anderson

Source: Getty Images

Mandarin, an Asian language, is considered one of the most complex languages to master. Nonetheless, that should not dishearten you from learning a word or two. This list of funny Asian names and their meanings is a step in the right direction in familiarising yourself with Asian words.

Funny Asian names list and their meanings

What is a good Asian name? Are you looking for recommendations for good but funny names? Consider going through the options provided in this list.

Asian name puns are playful, granted their monosyllabic nature. Sometimes you do not need to know their meaning; the fun is in their superficial meaning. So, check out these names and their meanings.

Funny oriental names

Have you ever imagined how it feels to speak an Asian language like Japanese? As highlighted in this list, the superficial meaning of these names brings out their humour.

Chong – Worms-infested bird Cheng – Touch your bum Liaw – You are dead Soo – Fated to lose Tong – Rubbish bin Chen – Dusty Tai – Poor fellow Chan – Bankrupt Chin – Keep quiet Tan – Fried egg Dum Gai – Stupid man Lin Yew Lin – Try saying it quickly Jordell – Bee-keeper or monk Jiao-long – One who looks like a dragon Biaggio – One who stammers Tong – Chatterbox Hei Muer – Black fungus Suyin– Plain, unadorned sound Shi Shi Ting – And it smells Sudden Lee – Premature baby

Newborn baby girl asleep in a crib at Beijing Maternity Hospital. Photo: @Forrest Anderson

Source: Getty Images

Hilarious Asian names

A foreigner reading Asian names in English will likely bring out the fun in the names. These names do more than prove that statement right:

Wei Tu Dum – Low IQ Nau Yu Sing Wong Song – Did someone change the lyrics? No Sing Song – Stop singing already Yu So Dum – You are not clever Wai Yu Sing Dum Song – Music critic Sing Sum Ting – Why don't you sing something? Wai Yew Noh Sing Song – Go ahead, sing me a song! Yew Wan Sing Song – Do you want to sing? Noh Wei Ting – Do not park or wait Ug Lee – Not pretty Bei Ling Hai – Harvest time Hu Flung Dung – Who fertilised the garden? Noh Wei Ding – Stay out of the water Sze Yu Chew Wing – What are you eating? Jah Ni Kah Sun – Tonight show host No Bai Dam Ting – The price is too high How Long Wei Ting – When does the next bus arrive? Ai No Pei – I got it free Noe Yoo Ken – So can or not? Fun Nie Li – Funnily

Funny Asian nicknames

Are you looking for unique but funny nicknames to use on social media? Consider the options provided in this list:

Fan Nie Ger – Funny girl Sei Sum Ting – Why so quiet? Bah Di Foo – Bloody fool Soh Ken Wee – So can we Wai Go Nao – Why go now Wong Wei Poo – Is there a wrong way to poop? Sem Ting – Not so different Shu Man Go – Will you please go? Yang No Mo – Old Yew Kien Fatt – You can fart Fan Nee Gai – Funny guy Ai Don Keh – I do not care Tan Kee Yoo – Thank you Sam Ting Wong – Something wrong Wah Shing Ka – Washing car Yow Wei Kam – You are welcome Yu Ting Tong – You rang? Sze How Far – Good eyesight? Yew Kien Pii – But please use the washroom Wai Yu So Tan – Did you just go to the beach?

View of an unidentified nurse as she holds a newborn baby at a maternity hospital, Beijing, China, July 1988. Other babies in a shared crib are visible beside them. Photo: @Forrest Anderson

Source: Getty Images

Funny Asian names puns

Reading Asian names in English can quickly become a fun-filled laughing experience. The meanings of these names guarantee hearty laughter.

Yu Ting Yu Hoo? – Just who do you think you are? Yew How Kien – How can you? No Poh Bem – Easy peasy. No problem. Hu Yu Hai Ding – Who are you hiding? Wai Hang Mi – Why hang me? Tai Ni Poo Ni – Tiny puny or tiny pony? Ai Bang Mai Ni – I bang my knee! Lock An Loh – Yeah, man, rock and roll No Bai Dam Ting – It is too expensive! See Yew Soon – Till we meet again No Tsmo King – No smoking! Tai Ni Bei Bi – Tiny Baby Chu Mi Goo – Chew my goo! Yew Koh Ha – Did you call? Yeoh Fah De – Your father Goh Wong Wei – Go the wrong way Wong Wai Man – Wrong way, man Yeoh Mah Ther – Your mother Goh Ah Wei – Shoo, leave Wai Yew Wei Wong Tai – Please wear the correct tie

Funny Chinese names

Chinese names often sound similar yet very different. Go through the options provided below and their meanings:

Yu Stin Ki Pu – You stinky POO! Soh Hai Ahh – That high? Kum Hia Nao – Come here now? No Toh King – Please be quiet Yeo Mah Main – You are my man Yu Der Man – You are the man Lei Ying Lo – Laying low Nau Kien Tok – Now you can talk Lei Yit Onn – Lay it on Yew Ting Ai Foo – You think I am a fool? Yu Jho King – You are joking? So Su Mi – So sue me!! Wai Yu Kum Nao – Why did you come now? Ai Ann Choi – I enjoy it! Ai Noh Ah Foo – I am not a fool Chin Tu Fat – Someone needs to go on a diet? No Wai Fai – Sorry no internet Soh Lah Kie – So lucky Soh Fan Nee – So funny Dum Gai – Not a clever guy?

Portrait of an unidentified baby in a crib at a Beijing Welfare Society orphanage, Beijing, China, March 13, 1991. Photo: @Forrest Anderson

Source: Getty Images

Funny Asian names generator

If you are keen on more creative names or would like to create a funny Asian meme, consider utilising name generators. Most of them are easy to manoeuvre and use.

What are the most popular Asian-American names?

Meanwhile, these are the most common Asian-American names:

Maya

Leilani

Kailani

Kali

Kalani

Mina

Mira

Ila Vida

What are common Asian male names?

These are some of the most common Asian names:

Ayan

Koa

Malakai

Kai

Arjun

Kenji

Vihaan

Aarav

Arjun

What Asian name means happy?

In Chinese, Huan means happy or pleased. In Japanese, Yukio means a happy and fortunate boy.

What is the Asian name for love?

Ài is a Chinese name meaning love and affection. It best suits a little princess and is often considered one of the top Chinese names for girls.

What are popular Asian American names?

The most common Asian names include Devika, Chō, Hasan, Leoh, Isamu, Chloe, Jhumpa, Kimiko, Lana, Maya, Mindy, Mitski, Sook, Toshiko and Yoshiko.

What is a good Asian name?

Good Asian names representing many cultures include Kali, Kai, Bodhi, Zara, Ren, Nora, Ang, Hiram, Kamala, Mazie, Dara, Jin, Ali, Li, Mei, Jun and An.

This list of the 100 funny Asian names and their meanings gives a different perspective of the world and culture. They are a great icebreaker, especially if you are unfamiliar with Asian languages like Chinese and Japanese.

READ ALSO: Proudly South African: Happy Heritage Day images, quotes, and messages

Briefly.co.za published Happy Heritage Day images, quotes and messages. If you are proudly South African and would love to know more about the occasion, check out the details. They highlight unique ways to mark the holiday.

South Africa is home to diverse languages that embrace different cultures. As a result, the country set aside a particular day, Heritage Day, to appreciate cultural diversity. These details include the images, messages and quotes you could share with your loved ones.

Source: Briefly News