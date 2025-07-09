UFC champion Dricus du Plessis reflected on his 2023 fight against Robert Whittaker, calling it a life-changing moment

South African UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has reflected on the fight that put him in the spotlight and changed his life. Although he is due to defend his title against Khamzat Chimaev, the reigning champ looked back on the bout that marked a turning point in his career in 2023.

He is set to headline UFC 319 on the 16th August against the undefeated Chimaev in what promises to be one of the most explosive clashes of the year.

Du Plessis, two years ago, fought against Australian star Robert Whittaker, whom he called an inspiration and a role model. Taking to Instagram, the champion expressed heartfelt gratitude for that moment.

“Two years ago today, I had the privilege to fight a hero of mine. This fight had so much more on the line than a ranking. This was the day I proved to myself and the world that I have what it takes to be the best in the world,” the champion wrote on Instagram.

He continued by acknowledging the people who have supported him along the way, including the critics.

“Thank you for all the support over the years, and thank you to the doubters too, since you also play your part in making these victories so much sweeter. But most of all, thank you to my saviour Jesus Christ for being with me every step of the way. For You are with me, so who can be against me?” Du Plessis added.

Whittaker responds with grace

The Australian veteran warmly responded to the post, saying:

“Thank you for the kind words, champ,” Robert Whittaker wrote.

In turn, Du Plessis quickly replied,

“Always, brother. Nothing but the utmost respect for you.”

Whittaker knows both warriors well

Interestingly, Whittaker has fought both men, Chimaev and Du Plessis, and lost to each. That gives him a unique perspective as the highly anticipated title defence looms.

Championship credentials and growing reputation

Du Plessis has emerged as a unique force in the UFC’s middleweight division. Though his fighting style often appears unorthodox, the South African remains unbeaten inside the Octagon and captured the middleweight title from Sean Strickland in 2024. He has since successfully defended the belt twice.

