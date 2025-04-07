UFC Middleweight Champion, Dricus du Plessis, shared his impressive collection of cars on Instagram, featuring the powerful Mercedes G63 and the innovative G580 EQ, an electric version of the G-Class

Social media was abuzz with fans commenting on du Plessis’ luxury vehicles, with many praising the G63’s power and joking about him “driving over” his competition

Du Plessis’ love for high-performance vehicles mirrors his UFC career, where he strives for excellence and continues to push boundaries both in and outside the octago

UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis recently took to Instagram to share his love for luxury cars, posting about two standout vehicles: the Mercedes G63 and the electric Mercedes G580 EQ.

UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis recently took to Instagram to share his love for luxury cars.Image/Juan Mabromota

Source: Getty Images

The Mercedes G63: Power on the Road

Du Plessis drove the Mercedes G63, a high-performance vehicle that matches his dominant persona inside the octagon.

Known for its powerful engine and bold design, the G63 is a reflection of du Plessis’ strength and confidence.

Priced at approximately R4,630,600 in South Africa, the G63 epitomizes luxury with features like the MBUX 12.3-inch infotainment system, adaptive suspension, and a distinctive exterior design.

This combination of power and opulence makes the G63 a fitting reflection of du Plessis' strength and confidence, both on the road and in the ring.

Electric G580 EQ: Innovation Meets Luxury

The G580 EQ, an electric version of the iconic G-Class, was also featured in du Plessis’ post.

This eco-friendly car combines the ruggedness of the G-Class with cutting-edge electric technology, showcasing du Plessis’ appreciation for both tradition and innovation. In South Africa, the G580 EQ is priced at approximately R4,647,456.

This positions it as a high-end offering in the luxury electric SUV market, reflecting its advanced features and performance capabilities.

Reactions from Fans

The Instagram post sparked excitement among du Plessis’ followers.

Fans praised his taste in cars, with one commenting,

The G63 is as powerful as Dricus in the cage!”

Another fan joked,

Guess he’ll be driving over the competition next!”

Du Plessis’ Love for Cars

Cars have always been a passion for du Plessis, paralleling his career in the UFC.

His interest in high-performance and innovative vehicles mirrors his approach to fighting—striving for excellence and pushing boundaries.

What’s Next for Dricus?

With an undefeated streak and upcoming fights in the UFC, du Plessis is looking to make even more of an impact in both the octagon and his personal brand.

Fans continue to support him, whether he’s inside the cage or behind the wheel of his luxury cars.

