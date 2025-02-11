Dricus du Plessis expresses his strong desire to fight in South Africa after his recent victory over American fighter Sean Strickland to retain his UFC middleweight title

The 31-year-old emphasized that he would choose a Fight Night in South Africa over participating in International Fight Week, prioritizing a fight in Africa over global events

The South African fighter also named the next opponent he wants to fight, stating that he wants to cement his status as the greatest of all time in the middleweight division

Dricus du Plessis successfully defended his UFC middleweight title for the second time after defeating American fighter Sean Strickland again at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

The South African combat sports star won the fight by unanimous decision after dominating the American in their five-round battle at the UFC 312 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Dricus Du Plessis with the South African flag as he prepares to face Sean Strickland in the UFC middleweight championship fight on Sunday February 9, 2025. Photo: Jeff Bottari.

Source: Getty Images

Du Plessis shares plan to fight in SA

Du Plessis after his victory over Strickland, talked about his wish to bring his next fight to South Africa.

The 31-year-old has always dreamed of fighting in South Africa and wished his next bout in the middleweight category would be in his country.

He went on to thank the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, for what he's doing for sports in South Africa and opened up about how he has been working earnestly to bring his next fight to Mzansi.

“I’ve always dreamed of fighting in South Africa, and across Africa in general—it’s as important to me as winning and holding onto the world title,” he shared.

“As much as the Khamzat fight will be huge and International Fight Week would be incredible, honestly, nothing compares to the idea of fighting in Africa. I’d choose a Fight Night in South Africa over International Fight Week any day.”

Du Plessis names the opponent he wants next

After talks about Du Plessis going up against light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, the South African has dismissed that and stated he's focused on facing Khamzat Chimaev next inside the octagon.

“Khamzat is up next. I want to make it crystal clear that I’m the undisputed GOAT of the middleweight division, and this belt is just the start,” du Plessis said.

“I’m not in a rush. My next opponent isn’t Alex Pereira—not at all. I’ve got my eyes set on Khamzat. He’s due for a lesson.

"And when his tweets sound coherent, you know it’s his agent; when they’re just random English words, that's him."

How much Du Plessis made compared to Strickland

Briefly News also reported on the earnings of Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland following their middleweight championship bout in Sydney, Australia.

DDP reportedly earned the biggest paycheck of his UFC career after the bout, marking a significant financial milestone for the South African fighter.

In contrast, the American fighter’s earnings was significantly way behind Du Plessis'.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News