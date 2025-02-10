Vasti Spiller, the fiance of UFC champion Dricus du Plessis, is the woman behind the decorated Mzansi fighter

Spiller is a multi-talented woman as she runs her own photography business, is a boxing coach and a children’s book author

Local netizens praised the couple on social media, rating them as one of the best relationships in South Africa

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis showed he is a winner both in and out of the octagon as South Africa gets to know his fiance Vasti Spiller.

Spiller and Du Plessis have been together for the year and she has been a constant member of his support staff during his title fights.

UFC champions Dricus du Plessis and his girlfriend Vasti Spiller got engaged in January 2025. Image: vasti_spiller.

In January 2025, the couple took their relationship to the next level after Du Plessis proposed to Spiller as part of his 31st birthday celebrations on Tuesday, 14 January 2025.

Vasti Spiller is in Dricus du Plessis’ corner

Watch Du Plessis' engagement in the video below:

Following his successful middleweight title defence against Sean Strickland on Sunday, 9 February, Du Plessis will now prepare for his next fight while continuing his relationship.

Spiller enjoys her own success in her personal life as he wears many hats as a photographer, children’s book author and boxing coach.

The couple has become a favourite among local fans as Du Plessis continues to fly the South African flag high in the fighting world.

Du Plessis and Spiller spent time together in Australia, according to her Instagram account:

Du Plessis faces backlash from fans

Despite his successful title defence, Du Plessis is facing backlash from local fans after he wore a ‘Trump Supports Champions’ t-shirt in a recent interview.

Fans felt the fashion choice had alienated him from the local fanbase after the US president openly criticised South African politics.

Du Plessis on the other hand has openly supported Trump and South African-born billionaire Elon Musk who have begun a war of words with Mzansi politicians.

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis defended his title on Sunday, 9 February 2025. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC.

Fans bless Du Plessis’ union

Local netizens wished the couple well on social media, praising them for having one of the best relationships in South Africa.

