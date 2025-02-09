Thabo Cele is living his dream after joining Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs in the January transfer window

Cele has played three matches since joining Chiefs from Russian side Fakel Voronezh alongside fellow new signings Tashreeq Morris and Glody Lilepo

Local football fans reacted on social media to say Cele can play an important role for Chiefs and look forward to seeing him make an impact at the club

New Kaizer Chiefs signing Thabo Cele said he is living his dream after joining the Soweto giants from Russian side Fakel Voronezh in the January transfer window.

The midfielder has played three matches for Chiefs and said he has been warmly welcomed by fans, who he rates as one of the best in the world.

Thabo Cele hopes to help Kaizer Chiefs win silverware after joining the Soweto giants. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Cele joined Chiefs alongside fellow new signings Tashreeq Morris and Glody Lilepo, while he has already made an impact in the centre of the park for Soweto giants.

Thabo Cele is living his dream

Watch Cele's arrival in the video below:

Source

https://www.kaizerchiefs.com/news/cele-aiming-glory-amakhosi

According to the Chiefs website, Cele said he was happy to join the club and hopes to help the side end their decade-long trophy drought.

“I don’t know how to explain the feeling. From the first minute I landed at the airport, the welcome I got from the club was amazing, not only for me but for my family. People at home went crazy, calling me to say how happy they were. So, for me, it’s a massive opportunity to be at such a big team and be able to grow as a playe. and hopefully help the club through this process, because we feel we are on the right track to ultimately win trophies again. I am also a guy who likes to exude positivity so it was really nice to come into this environment.”

Chiefs confirmed their 1-0 victory over Stellies on their Twitter (X) profile:

Nasreddine Nabi guides Chiefs to fourth on the PSL log

After a 1-0 defeat to Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates and a 2-2 draw against AmaZulu, Chiefs climbed to fourth on the PSL log after beating Stellenbosch FC 1-0 on Friday, 7 February 2025.

Coach Nasreddine Nabi hopes the side can build on the Stellies victory and is committed to the club after reportedly turning down an offer for the top job at the Tunisian national team.

The Soweto side will face PSL rivals, Chippa United on Satruday, 15 February in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi hopes new signing Thabo Cele can help the side side end their decade-long trophy drought. Image: KaizerChiefs.

Source: Twitter

Fans back Cele

Local football fans backed Cele on social media, saying the 28-year-old can become an important member of the Chiefs squad.

Ba Thii Noh says Cele is better than a rival star:

“Maswanganyi can learn a few things from his principal [Cele].”

Thabiso Smesh said Cele can be an important player for Chiefs:

“He and Blom can form a good midfield pair.”

Wothi Ntusi Phela is watching:

“We will watch more from him and his impact at the club.”

Mabulani Wa Risimati has a dream:

“My dream is to see him and Yaya Sithole playing together at Khosi, their partnership was marvellous at U23 with Mshishi.”

Ziyanda Zee Ntamo compared Cele to a top star:

“He's the Ryan Gravenberch of Naturena; keeps it simple.”

AmaZulu coach praises Nasreddine Nabi

As reported by Briefly News, AmaZulu co-coach Arthur Zwane said he has been impressed by Kaizer Chiefs rival Nasreddine Nabi.

Zwane, who previously coached Chiefs, said the Tunisian is making progress at the side after Usuthu and Chiefs played out to a 2-2 draw on Tuesday, 4 February 2025.

Source: Briefly News