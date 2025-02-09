Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso praised Brazilian star Lucas Riberio for his all-round performances and said the player can reach new levels

Ribeiro scored a brace as the defending champions took a firm grip on the PSL title by beating second-placed Orlando Pirates 4-1 on Saturday, 8 February 2025

Local football fans praised Ribeiro on social media, saying the player is levels above other stars in the PSL

Brazilian star Lucas Ribeiro has been praised by Miguel Cardoso after the player starred against Orlando Pirates during a 4-1 victory on Saturday, 8 February 2025.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star impressed his coach, who said the Brazilian produced an all-around performance and that the 26-year-old can reach new levels.

Coach Miguel Cardoso has been impressed with Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro.

Source: Twitter

Following their victory over Pirates, Sundowns are now nine points clear atop the PSL table with 15 matches to go as they aim for an eighth successive title.

Lucas Riberio is reaching new levels

Cardoso speaks about Ribeiro in the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Cardoso praised Ribeiro for his performances and previously stated that Sundowns must do all they can to keep the player in the PSL amid overseas interest.

Cardoso said:

“I think Lucas can reach higher levels in the future because the Lucas we see now, he’s much more committed to the defensive process, and that also brings something from him. We decided to swap the positions between Peter [Shalulile], Iqraam [Rayners] and himself. You saw Iqraam was playing with Peter in front in the beginning but then we changed to put Iqraam on the left, Peter on the right and Lucas as the nine. We wanted to provide different challenges for the defenders of Pirates and he scored from that, he understood what to do in the position, so he’s growing as a player.”

Watch Sundowns' goals against Pirates in the video below:

Sundowns are dominating the PSL

Sundowns have been in great form this season and have produced some dominant displays including the victory over Pirates and a 3-0 triumph over SuperSport United.

Ribeiro has played a major role in Sundowns’ success with the player currently topping the PSL scoring charts with nine goals with teammate Iqraam Rayners currently second on the list.

In addition to their great form in the PSL, Sundowns have also qualified for the knockout stages of the CAF Champions League and have advanced in the Nedbank Cup.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro is the top scorer in the PSL.

Source: Twitter

Fans praise Ribeiro

Local football fans reacted on social media by praising Ribeiro, saying the player is a safe bet to win the PSL Footballer of the Season.

Patrick T Lusane is a fan:

“Absolute class! His technique is marvellous, it shows his football was developed elsewhere, he scores from very tight angles as far as our SA football is concerned. Sundowns seems to be destined to win the league 10 times in a row, which is not good for our football.”

Mokete Mngomezulu said Ribeiro stood out:

“He took the ball in the centre all the way to score while Tito was looking for the ball to stand on it.”

Wisey Mgabadeli admires Ribeiro:

“He is class.”

Dorcus Manku backs Ribeiro to win a top prize:

“Player of the month already. Only injury can stop him from being the player of the season.”

Thabanie Mabaso says Ribeiro must stay in the PSL:

“Those who say he must go overseas are crazy. Our league needs players like this to be taken seriously.”

