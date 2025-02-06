Coach Miguel Cardoso hopes Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro will stay in the PSL for a very long time after impressive performance for the South African champions

Ribeiro is the current top scorer in the PSL with seven goals, one strike above teammate Iqraam Rayners

Local football fans praised Ribeiro on social media, saying the player is too good for the PSL and they must savour every minute of the Brazilian before his inevitable move overseas

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso said the PSL champions must do all they can to keep Brazilian star Lucas Ribeiro at Masandawana.

Since joining Sundowns in 2023, Ribeiro has scored 21 goals in local competitions and Cardoso said the player is a prime example of the type of player he wants.

Ribeiro joined Sundowns from Belgian side SK Beveren and was linked with English side Burnley in the January transfer window, while many fans feel he will return to Europe.

Miguel Cardoso is in awe of Lucas Ribeiro

Cardoso speaks about Ribeiro in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Cardoso praised Riberio’s talent and work ethic, saying he is the prime example of what he expects from his players.

Cardoso said:

“We work a lot on the mindset of the players, a lot. We work a lot on that. And I think the message if, for all of them is that with commitment, hard work, a strong mindset on getting better, respect and waking up every day thinking that this is the day to do my best. We need to profit as much as possible while we can from him, and let’s hope the club can keep him for long because he’s a very important player.”

Sundowns confirmed their victory on their Twitter (X) profile:

Sundowns kept their grip on the PSL’s top spot

On Wednesday, 5 February 2025, Ribeiro played his part in Sundowns’ 3-0 victory over SuperSport United which kept them six points on top of the PSL log.

January signing Jayden Adams scored his first goal for Sundowns against SuperSport while Tashreeq Matthews scored a brace to keep the defending champions on the PSL summit.

On Saturday, 8 February, Sundowns could extend their lead to nine points when they face second-placed Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld.

Fans rate Ribeiro highly

Local football fans praised Riberio on social media, saying the player is too big for the PSL and local fans need to savour every moment before he returns to Europe.

Valley Barnes rates Ribeiro highly:

“He is too big for the South African league.”

Banele D Sithole says Ribeiro deserves to play in Europe:

“He must go to Belgium or England, he is too much for the PSL.”

Stanwest Infinity Propertiez put a price on Ribeiro:

“R100 million.”

Thabo Selahle is a fan:

“He is the best.”

Mathato Masole said fans must appreciate Ribeiro:

“We need to appreciate the talent while we can! I don't see him lasting three seasons in Mzansi.”

