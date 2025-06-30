South African tactician Tebogo Moloi has opened on the advice he gave Sipho Mbule after he signed for Orlando Pirates ahead of other suitors including Kaizer Chiefs.

The Bafana Bafana star signed for the Bucs after his contract ended with Mamelodi Sundowns this summer and would be playing under the Soweto giants' new manager Abdeslam Ouaddou next season.

Pirates also announced the arrival of seven new signings alongside the 27-year-old, which shows how the Sea Robbers are working of overtaking over Sundowns as the Betway Premiership champions.

“MasterChef must understand that he’s not at Orlando Pirates out of sympathy — he’s there because of his undeniable talent,” Tebogo Moloi told *KickOff*.

“Our chairman, Dr. Irvin Khoza, has always been more than just a leader. He’s a father figure who consistently gives players a platform to thrive.

“Mbule isn’t the first player to be granted a second chance by the chairman. I’ve had my fair share of trouble, too. And before me, there were others like Metroblitz (Mandla Sithole) and Tso (Ernest Makhanya) who faced their own challenges.

“So, Sipho needs to know that he’s not alone in this journey. Dr. Khoza understands the real-life struggles many young black men endure, that makes him more than just a chairman.

“I asked Sipho what legacy he wants to leave behind with the club’s spiritual supporters. Honestly, I’m very excited about his arrival.

“This is something I’ve never spoken about before, but I feel it’s important to share. Before the friendly match against Arsenal, Pirates had another game, and I arrived at camp at 2 a.m. with a teammate. We weren’t in a good condition.

“Soon after, I was given a break from the intense pressures of South African football. Not many know this, but I was headed down the same road Sipho Mbule seems to be on. Thanks to Dr. Khoza, I was able to bounce back — and even helped Pirates win the league in 1994.

“I told Sipho just yesterday: ‘Forget the criticism. People know you’re talented, and your discipline will come with time.’ I urged him to channel his energy into making the spiritual owners of the club proud.

“When we met, he was very quiet, very reserved. But after our conversation, he loosened up — smiling, laughing. Instead of warning him to ‘stay away from the bottle,’ I made him feel that he belonged. At Pirates, he’s home."

Source: Briefly News