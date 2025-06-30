Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu has commented on his absence from the Bafana Bafana squad since 2021, after being left out by head coach Hugo Broos.

Broos, who took over the South African men's national team following Molefi Ntseki’s departure in 2021, made a bold decision to focus on younger players, leaving out senior players like Zungu, Thulani Serero, Kermit Erasmus, Sifiso Hlanti, Andile Jali, Siyanda Xulu, and Dean Furman.

Zungu reacts to Bafana snub under Hugo Broos

Reflecting on the situation, Zungu shared his thoughts with FARPost about being excluded from the national team setup under Broos, explaining that he didn’t take the decision personally.

“It wasn’t difficult to accept. He’s the coach, and he made a decision based on what he believed was right,” Zungu said.

“Even when I first joined the national team, there were players already there, and a new coach came in and picked me instead. That’s football.”

The AmaZulu FC star clarified that he harboured no ill feelings toward Broos for his omission, showing respect for the coach's decision.

“Whatever he said in the media, for me, it doesn’t bother me, as long as he never told me, I’ve never met him, even now,” Zungu added.

“I’ve got friends that are playing for the national team, I was never bitter. I’m a South African and I support South Africa.”

While Zungu respects Broos’ decision, he did express his hope to return to the national team.

"It’s working, the guys are doing well and it’s nice to see but obviously it would be nice to go back. Hopefully, maybe it will happen, if not, I’ll continue to work."

Zungu’s comments show his maturity and support for the team, despite missing out on a place in Bafana Bafana under Broos' new era.

