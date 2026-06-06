An engineer from Italy has reignited concerns about the chemicals in fabric softeners

A gastroenterologist warns that the fresh laundry smell most people love is actually one of the biggest sources of indoor air pollution

Doctors say swapping fabric softener for white vinegar, baking soda or wool dryer balls works just as well without the toxic load

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman holding up freshly washed laundry. Images: SeizaVisuals/Getty

Source: Getty Images

That fresh laundry smell might not be as harmless as it feels. X user @Rainmaker1973, an engineer who curates science and health content, shared a post on 19 May 2026 that has people rethinking something most households do without a second thought. The post read:

"Whenever you smell that 'fresh laundry scent' you're inhaling toxic chemicals. That cozy fresh laundry scent from fabric softeners and dryer sheets is actually one of the top sources of indoor air pollution, doctors warn."

According to gastroenterologist and professor Dr Partha Nandi, the scent comes from volatile organic compounds including acetaldehyde and benzene, both known irritants that have been linked to respiratory problems, skin reactions, headaches, dizziness and elevated cancer risk with long-term exposure. These chemicals don't just stay in your clothes. They move through your home and are vented outside, contributing to air pollution indoors and out.

What are fabric softeners made of?

The smell is just the beginning. The chemicals inside fabric softeners have been linked to skin rashes, hormonal issues and breathing problems. Some of the preservatives used have been banned or restricted in Europe because they cause allergic reactions, but South Africa has far fewer rules around what can go into household products. That means companies here can still use ingredients that other countries have already flagged as unsafe.

Some of the fragrance chemicals used have even been found in human milk and body fat after long-term exposure. For babies, pregnant women and anyone with asthma or sensitive skin, the concern is even bigger.

South African eco-friendly brand EcoShield says that most people don't know what's in the bottle because companies don't have to tell them.

What you can use instead?

The good news is that the switch is simple and cheap. Dr Nandi says adding half a cup of white vinegar or baking soda to your rinse cycle softens clothes just as well. Wool dryer balls are another easy option. Your clothes will still come out soft, without the chemicals, the plastic waste or the water pollution that comes with regular fabric softener.

See the full post below:

People spooked by the fabric softener warning

Comments from netizens ranged from agreement to pushback on the X page:

@tokidokiniji said:

"Japan's antibacterial detergents, fabric softeners and air fresheners are terrible. Many health problems are emerging, but the manufacturers are turning a blind eye. People's sense of smell is gradually becoming numb."

@IgnatiusSpark wrote:

"It's the fragrance loophole and should change. Manufacturers are required to list active cleaning or softening agents, but they can group hundreds of distinct chemicals under the single vague word 'Fragrance' on the label. This legally hides the presence of specific VOCs."

@LuluAddict wrote:

"Literally never have any of these symptoms after doing laundry. Alarmist post."

A person using fabric softener. Images: Capelle.r/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More going on, leaving people concerned

Briefly News recently reported on workers dumping loose sand on Diaz Beach ahead of a major storm warning.

recently reported on workers dumping loose sand on Diaz Beach ahead of a major storm warning. A woman and two children had to be rescued after becoming trapped in a fast-rising river in the Klein Karoo.

A video showing how the Ebola outbreak in the DRC is forcing communities to abandon traditional funeral practices left South Africans deeply shaken.

Source: Briefly News