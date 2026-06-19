A viral Facebook video showing piles of floating rubbish in Hartbeespoort Dam has left South Africans outraged

Hartbeespoort Dam is one of Gauteng's most popular tourist attractions, but worsening pollution could hurt local businesses, recreational activities and visitor numbers

The viral footage has prompted renewed discussions about keeping public spaces clean

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A shocking video showing large amounts of litter and floating waste covering parts of Hartbeespoort Dam has gone viral, with many South Africans calling for urgent action to protect one of the country's most iconic water bodies. The footage, shared by Facebook page SA Today on 18 June 2026, captures piles of plastic bottles, packaging, household waste and other debris accumulating along sections of the dam in North West Province.

A downward perspective from a bridge showed extensive household waste and plastic bottles trapped in a dense layer of green organic matter. Image: SA Today

Source: Facebook

Hartbeespoort Dam has battled pollution for years, with litter, invasive hyacinth growth and poor water quality becoming recurring challenges. Environmental experts have repeatedly warned that the dam receives waste from rivers flowing through heavily populated urban and industrial areas before reaching Hartbeespoort.

While much of the waste originates upstream, littering by individuals also plays a major role in polluting South Africa's rivers, dams and wetlands. Plastic waste can remain in the environment for hundreds of years, breaking down into microplastics that contaminate water and threaten fish, birds and other wildlife.

A thick, green blanket of hyacinth and floating plastic litter covered the water's surface near the concrete pillars of the dam wall. Image: SA Today

Source: Facebook

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Tourism and local businesses also suffer

Hartbeespoort Dam is one of Gauteng's most popular weekend destinations, attracting thousands of visitors each year for boating, fishing, restaurants and outdoor activities. Environmental degradation not only affects wildlife but can also discourage tourism, impacting businesses that depend on visitors to the area.

Poor water quality may also reduce recreational opportunities and contribute to unpleasant odours associated with pollution and excessive algae growth. Although large-scale solutions require cooperation between municipalities, environmental agencies and communities, conservationists say individual actions also make a difference.

Watch the Facebook video below:

South Africans demand action

The viral video has prompted widespread calls for stronger environmental enforcement, improved waste management and greater public awareness around littering. Many social media users said protecting South Africa's natural spaces should be everyone's responsibility, while others urged authorities to strengthen clean-up efforts and address pollution entering the dam from upstream rivers.

Kent Goodcat joked:

"Hyacinth on the surface."

Andy Zylinski asked:

"Did EFF have a party there last weekend?"

Dudley Towill commented:

"So thick you could walk on it."

Willie Riechert commented:

"PW Botha and Vorster are still undefeated."

Mariaan Viljoen asked:

"And this is the dam which supplies drinking water to Pretoria?"

Elmarie Bakeberg lamented:

"Our poor country, there is nothing left."

Christine Bowles joked:

"And whose fault is it? Probably Jan van Riebeeck."

Robin Palmer commented:

"It looks like a field."

Barry Vivier joked:

"Looks exactly how the EFFies leave a place after a gathering."

Rian de Jongh asked:

"What is so special about this? It looks the same as everywhere else."

3 Other Briefly News stories about littering

Actress Bridget Masinga is not happy with the amount of littering that's visible in Durban's streets.

A mother showcased how she dealt with her son after he littered on the floor in a video making rounds online.

A driver threw litter on the road, and a tour guide returned it to him, only for the driver to toss it out again.

Source: Briefly News