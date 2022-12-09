Actress Bridget Masinga is not happy with the amount of littering that's visible in Durban's streets

The TV and radio personality went on a Twitter rant to express her disgust about the state of the city

People have since taken to the comments section to react, many agreed with Bridget, saying a lot still has to be done for the betterment of Durban

Bridget Masinga weighs in on "filthy" Durban. Image: @bridgetmasinga/Instagram & @goolammv/Twitter

A lot has happened in Durban this year including severe floods which massively contributed to the state the city is in.

Taking to Twitter, Bridget shared a video which has since reached the attention of other celebrities like Sizwe Dlomo. She said she recently worked in Durban and she was not happy with the filthiness of the city. She wrote:

"What they’ve done to my city is really maddening ... It's filthy man. Was working across the city for four months and every neighborhood we filmed in was flthy with litter. They’ve run this city down to a shell of what it used to be 15 to 20 years ago."

In the comments section, @U_MaDumakude said:

"As South Africans we have a culture of littering & not caring. We Just throw things around with no sense of care or responsibility. People throw things out of cars, stop & pee everywhere We need a culture shift driven by individual responsibility, patriotism & hygiene advocacy."

@amatulo said:

"People must be told not to litter. Half the problem solved. But, their thinking is, somebody else must pick up my mess, as that somebody gets paid. So people do not care! Teach your children. Respect. Values."

@InkosiSitholell wrote:

"The whole of Mzansi is looking like this especially in the CBD's across the country."

@TshegoTimothy:

"The residents don't clean after themselves."

eThekwini mayor swims in Durban beach to prove it’s safe despite varied E.coli readings, SA calls him a liar

In another story, Briefly News reported that the eThekwini mayor received backlash after declaring Durban beach safe.

The holiday season is here and Durban beaches have been opened for residents and tourists despite different E. coli readings.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) challenged the eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda to swim at the North beach to prove that it is safe for people and he accepted the challenge. South Africans took to social media to say that they won't be endangering their lives in the polluted water. People took to social media to react and many said the mayor was doing a publicity stunt and won't gamble with their lives.

