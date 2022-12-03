The Durban beaches have been opened for residents and tourists to enjoy for the holiday season despite different E. coli readings

The eThekwini Mayor accepted the Democratic Alliance's (DA) challenge and swam at the North beach to prove it safe

South Africans took to social media to say that they won't be endangering their lives in the polluted water

DURBAN - The eThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, answered the DA's call to prove that Durban beaches are safe to swim in.

On Thurday, Kaunda happily took a dip at North Beach and was accompanied by other officials to reassure the public that Durban beaches can be enjoyed this festive season.

"All plans are in place for the festive season. We are ready to host visitors. More beaches are open and we have a lot to offer to residents and visitors. Today, eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda demonstrated his swimming skills to officially declare festive season open.Woz'eDurban."

Just a week ago, an independent company called Talbot recorded increased levels of E.coli at the same beach Kaunda swam in, reported News24.

E.coli readings at Durban beaches have fluctuated throughout the year, and some netizens have even posted videos of sewage spillage flowing into the ocean.

South Africans called Kaunda's outing at the beach a PR stunt and said they wouldn't be gambling with their lives based on the mayor's word.

@ChulayoM said:

"No amount of PR will convince me to take kids to any Durban beaches this year."

@RoryPetzer wrote:

"The beaches in Durban are open! Just swim with a toilet duck around your neck."

@Thabangcm1 asked:

"Does the mayor know that you can't just say water is clean by looking at it or swimming in it it actually has to be tested lab tested,"

@Bontops2 mentioned:

"Well, good for him. I'm not prepared to go swimming in sewage that is being pumped out to sea."

@realgareths stated:

"So I guess its fine to swim in polluted water now that you are doing it."

