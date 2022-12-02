Uncle Waffles is making money moves and continuing to grow her brand beyond the music industry

The DJ and KFC SA took to their social media to announce their collaboration in creating a new burger

The unique burger will be tested on the market soon, and fans are excited to taste what they are cooking

Uncle Waffles partners with KFC to create a unique burger. Image: @unclewaffles

Uncle Waffles' entertainment career is shooting the roof, and she's grabbing opportunities in every direction.

On Friday morning, she took to Instagram to reveal that she's partnered with KFC to create a special burger. She wrote:

"Introducing the Uncle Waffles burger, a crispy KFC fillet in KFC's secret herbs and spice flavour, dunked in maple chipotle sauce and served between two warm waffles."

The burger will be exclusively sold at the Kentucky Town in Durban between the 8 - 18th of December. Lucky fans might catch a glimpse of Waffles at the soft launch during those dates.

Celebs and fans congratulated the DJ on securing another lucrative bag and said her rise to fame and success has been inspirational.

@shudufhadzomusida said:

"Yoh, I’m hungry. Congratulations."

@itsmanjobruh suggested:

"Let’s open a waffles house in Mzansi."

@kelo_mile mentioned:

"I think it’s safe to say this is by far the best year of her life.❤️"

@niel.nk shared:

"Wish I was that waffle sandwich so you could eat me up."

@ncwikiflex added:

"Waffles and meat, and it's dunked! This gotta be the best thing ever."

@theyanos_plug stated:

"Wow, this is so rad! "

@kingtumzar posted:

"God is just showing off manje."

@bbybonzza said:

"I already know this is gonna be my go-to meal."

