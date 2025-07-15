Who is Victoria Justice's husband? Her love life and dating history

As of 2025, the identity of Victoria Justice’s husband is unknown, as the former Nickelodeon star has yet to announce a relationship with anybody. Although she has dated several people over the years, she once reflected:

Not every relationship is going to work out... all relationships are a learning curve.

Key takeaways

The Victorious lead actress is currently single and has never been publicly engaged or married.

lead actress is and has never been publicly engaged or married. Between 2011 and 2019, she had notable relationships with actors Ryan Rottman, Pierson Fodé, and Reeve Carney.

with actors Ryan Rottman, Pierson Fodé, and Reeve Carney. In 2022, she was linked to TikToker Evan Berger, though the romance was never confirmed, and she has continued to keep her love life private.

Profile summary

Full name Victoria Dawn Justice Nicknames Tori, Vic, Vicky Gender Female Date of birth 19 February 1993 Age 32 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Hollywood, Florida, U.S.A Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height 5’5" (165 cm) Weight 52 kg (115 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Serene Reed Father Zack Justice Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Cleveland High School Profession Actress, singer-songwriter, dancer Net worth $12 million Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

No one holds the title of Victoria Justice's husband yet

The American singer and actress is currently not married and appears to be single, maintaining a strong preference for privacy.

While public curiosity about Victoria Justice's relationship status has occasionally spiked in recent years, she has rarely addressed her relationship status directly. In a March 2021 interview on the Betches “U Up?” podcast, she explained:

I’m a very private person, so it’s kind of uncomfortable for me for people to know everything about me in that way. There have been times where I [was], you know, 17 or 18 and dating this guy and just like riding our bikes around my neighbourhood and then later that day finding out that there was paparazzi taking pictures of us.

Exploring Victoria Justice's dating history

Over the years, the former Nickelodeon sensation has been linked to a few Hollywood actors. Here is a look at her dating history:

Cole Sprouse (2004)

During her early acting days, rumours of Victoria Justice's boyfriend first surfaced after she appeared on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, playing Rebecca.

After her character shared a kiss with Cole's Cody, the young co-stars briefly dated in 2004. She reflected on the moment in a 2021 Collider interview, saying:

We were all so young! I think I was 11 when I was on that show. It might have been my first guest-starring role. It was certainly my first kiss with Cole. I’ll never forget that.

Josh Hutcherson (2008)

Hutcherson and Victoria Justice reportedly began dating in 2008 during the height of their teen stardom. Though they parted ways in March 2009, the former couple showed there were no hard feelings when they posed together at the 2017 GLAAD Awards.

Ryan Rottman (2011)

She had a more private relationship with Gigantic actor Ryan Rottman, and they dated from 2011 to 2013. After their breakup, a source told Us Weekly in December 2013:

They are at different points in their life and both have been travelling... They’ve both moved on. They are both seeing other people now.

Pierson Fodé (2013)

Victoria Justice's partner at the time, Pierson Fodé met her on the set of Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List in late 2013. Their chemistry developed into a real-life relationship. In a 2015 HuffPost interview, she confirmed the relationship, saying:

It all comes down to chemistry... I’m currently in a relationship [with actor Pierson Fodé], and he’s in L.A., so it’s important to find ways to stay connected.

The pair split later that year but remained friends, with her attending his 25th birthday celebration in November 2015.

Reeve Carney (2016)

Sparks flew between Victoria Justice and Reeve Carney while filming The Rocky Horror Picture Show in 2016. Their nearly three-year relationship remained mostly private, with rare appearances like Just Jared’s Holiday Party. They quietly broke up in early 2019.

Evan Berger (rumoured, 2022)

According to E! Online, the actress and TikTok celebrity sparked dating rumours after being seen holding hands at the Las Vegas RiSE Festival in October 2022. Even though viral photos with Evan Berger sparked rumours, Victoria Justice never confirmed the relationship.

Is Victoria Justice gay?

The Hollywood starlet has not been identified as gay and is widely believed to be straight. She supports the LGBTQ+ community and has appeared in films with queer themes, such as Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List, but there is no indication of same-sex relationships in her personal life.

In a 2015 Yahoo interview, she reflected on her upbringing and connection to LGBTQ+ roles, saying:

To be honest with you, though, I’ve never been in love with any gay boys. My mom was a hairdresser, so she’s been around gay men her whole life. And I was around gay people from a young age…so by age ten I already had extremely good gaydar. It’s served me well.

Frequently asked questions

Did Victoria Justice date Josh Hutcherson? The pair reportedly were together in 2008 but broke up the following year.

The pair reportedly were together in 2008 but broke up the following year. Is Victoria Justice single or taken? As of 2025, the former Nickelodeon star appears to be single with no confirmed partner or relationship.

As of 2025, the former Nickelodeon star appears to be single with no confirmed partner or relationship. Does Victoria Justice have kids? The actress has no children.

Wrapping up

Despite the curiosity surrounding Victoria Justice's husband, the actress remains unmarried and is focused on her career. Though her past romances drew attention, she values keeping her love life private.

