Pete Wicks is a reality TV star who has explored different aspects of the entertainment industry, including the dance floor. He was one of the most popular participants on Strictly Come Dancing. Despite his celebrity status, he had a challenging upbringing and once said about his father:

I understand that things were difficult for him at the time but I wasn't enough for him to stay, was I?

Key takeaways

Pete Wicks rose to fame through The Only Way Is Essex but became more popular on Strictly Come Dancing in late 2024.

but became more popular on in late 2024. His journey is one of perseverance and self‑growth , including family upheaval and entrepreneurial mistakes.

, including family upheaval and entrepreneurial mistakes. Pete’s romantic record is as colourful as his dance moves, with a series of high-profile relationships that frequently made headlines.

Profile summary

Full name Peter James Wicks Gender Male Date of birth 1 November 1988 Age 36 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Harlow, Essex, England Current residence UK (London/Essex) Nationality British Ethnicity White Caucasian Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height 5′10″ (1.78 m) Weight 65 kg Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Parents Tracy Wicks Marital status Single Partner Maura Higgins and Jowita Przystał Profession TV personality, podcast host, author, animal rights advocate, TV presenter Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Pete Wicks is a reality TV star

Born Peter James Wicks, Pete is a reality television figure, media personality, and podcast host. He was born on 1 November 1988 in Harlow, Essex, England.

His mother, Tracy, raised him after his father, Trevor, divorced his mother. As The Sun published, Pete reportedly wrote in one of his books:

I still don’t currently have a relationship with my dad. I admire him more than any other man in the world, but unfortunately, we have fallen out. Hopefully, one day, we will fix that.

Peter Wicks started his career at age 27

The reality TV personality started his entertainment career when he joined the cast of The Only Way Is Essex in 2015, when the TV show was in its 15th edition. He was cast on Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls in 2018 and later joined Celebs Go Dating from 2019 to 2022.

He became a podcaster when he co-hosted Staying Relevant with Sam Thompson in 2022. Through the show, they explore the challenges involved in staying relevant in this dynamic world, while blending it with humour and behind-the-scenes gossip.

The rich author also leads advocacy for dogs’ welfare with his For Dogs' Sake docuseries. Other TV shows with Pete Wicks are Celebrity MasterChef and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

As an author, he has published books, including For the Love of Frenchies: The Dogs that Changed My Life and Never Enough: My Words Unfiltered.

Pete Wicks competed on Strictly Come Dancing

In September 2024, Wicks competed on Strictly Come Dancing. He initially admitted that he did not want to do it. As The Sun published, he said:

I’ve been quite honest about the fact that I didn’t necessarily want to do this in the first place, but everyone else wanted me to do it, and I am so, so glad that I did it.

Though he had zero experience with formal dance, he took the judges’ constant criticism in stride to get better. In an interview with The Times, Pete explained the different reactions he got from fans during his time on the show. He said:

Some of the messages I got were beautiful, but the horrendous things were heartbreaking. I’ve learnt you shouldn’t take too much interest in the good stuff or listen to the bad stuff, but normally I’m in control of the narrative.

He and his partner reached the semi-final against expectations. Peter was eliminated after he lost a dance-off with Tasha Ghouri.

Pete Wicks is not married

The reality TV star is not married but reportedly single, as Heart reported. In late 2024 and early 2025, Pete was romantically linked with Maura Higgins. Rumours of their relationship first surfaced in August 2024.

Peter later clarified in interviews that getting committed is one of the things he struggles with. At some point, fans speculated that Samantha Kenny, a make-up artist in Liverpool and contestant on Love Island, was Pete Wicks’ girlfriend.

A report by The Sun noted that Pete Wicks' dating history includes Verity Chapman, Harriette Harper, Megan McKenna, and Chloe Sims.

What happened to Maura and Pete?

According to Daily Mail, Maura Higgins and Pete Wicks were long-term friends who became romantically involved in 2024. Their affair was short-lived as they broke off in February 2025 due to growing trust issues.

Maura reportedly found out that Pete was chatting with several women online. This confirmed her doubts, leading to the end of their romance. Peter had confessed that he feared commitment, and they eventually agreed to remain friends.

Is Pete Wicks Joe Wicks’ brother?

Pete and fitness coach Joe Wicks are not related despite the same surname. They are friends who often get mistaken for brothers.

Wicks is a millionaire

According to The Mirror and Daily Mail, Pete Wicks’ net worth is between £3 and £4 million ($4-$5 million). He built his fortune through a career as a TV personality, podcast host, author, and TV presenter.

Frequently asked questions

What is Pete Wicks known for? He is renowned for his performance on Strictly Come Dancing but has been in several other shows.

He is renowned for his performance on but has been in several other shows. Is Pete Wicks in the Strictly final? He only made it to the semi-finals.

He only made it to the semi-finals. Who is Pete's partner on Strictly Come Dancing ? He danced with Jowita Przystal on the show.

He danced with Jowita Przystal on the show. How old is Pete Wicks' daughter? The reality TV show star is not married and does not have a child yet.

Pete Wicks remains one of Britain’s most recognisable reality TV stars. He went through setbacks and self-development to attain his current station in life.

