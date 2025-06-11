Leanna Lenee's age and personal life: Key facts about Travis Hunter’s wife

At 23 years old, Leanna Lenee’s age marks a heartfelt milestone as she officially became the wife of NFL standout Travis Hunter. Despite facing public scrutiny over their relationship, it did not stop her from gushing in her wedding post, saying:

I am so excited to spend forever with you.

Leanna Lenee and her husband, Travis Hunter. Photo: @leannalenee on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Leanna Lenee, 23, and Travis Hunter, 22, met as teenagers and began dating in February 2022.

The couple married in May 2025 after Hunter proposed with a $100,000 ring.

after Hunter proposed with a $100,000 ring. Leanna is a content creator and a graduate of Kennesaw State University.

Profile summary

Full name Leanna De La Fuente Nickname Leanna Lenee Gender Female Date of birth 25 November 2001 Age 23 years old (as of June 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth England, United Kingdom Current residence Savannah, Georgia, U.S. Nationality British-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'5" (165 cm) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Black Marital status Married Husband Travis Hunter School Collins Hill High School University Kennesaw State University Profession Social media personality, content creator Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

Leanna Lenee's age makes her slightly older than Hunter

Travis Hunter’s wife was born on 25 November 2001, making her over a year older than the Jaguars wide receiver, who was born on 18 May 2003.

While their age difference never defined their relationship, Leanna initially said he was not her type. After facing criticism, she clarified in a 2024 TikTok video shared on X.com, explaining:

When I said he wasn’t my type, I meant because he was younger than me. I’d never dated anyone younger, and he had cheated on his girlfriend. So no, he wasn’t my type at first for those reasons...[But] he’s a truly phenomenal and wonderful person, and that’s why we’re still together today.

Facts about Leanna Lenee. Photo: @leannalenee on Instagram (modified by author)

Where is Leanna Lenne from?

The celebrity spouse was born near London, England. A Sagittarius with British-American nationality, she spent her early childhood in the U.K. before relocating to Savannah, Georgia.

Although the identities of Leanna Lenee’s parents remain private, she has a diverse ethnic background, including Black, Mexican, and Filipino heritage.

Did Leanna Lenee go to college?

Leanna Lenee attended Kennesaw State University after graduating from Collins Hill High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in 2022 and shared on Instagram that she completed the four-year program in two years.

Leanna Lenee has a growing presence as a content creator

Owing to her relationship with the NFL star, Leanna Lenee’s occupation has grown around her presence as a digital content creator. She has over 448,000 followers on TikTok and 223,000 on Instagram.

Her joint YouTube channel with her husband has over 112,000 subscribers. Their “House Tour” video has surpassed 2.6 million views.

Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee, on their wedding day. Photo: @leannalenee (modified by author)

According to US Weekly, the couple has officially been together for three years. They met in high school and began dating in February 2022.

In an October 2022 YouTube video, the athlete shared that he first messaged Leanna on Instagram, but she did not reply for two months and initially wanted to stay friends. A year after they started dating, on 26 February 2023, Leanna shared about their relationship in an Instagram post:

You came into my life at the most unexpected time. I would constantly pray that God would give me a reason to keep moving forward so I can fulfill his plan for me. That he would give me motivation to continue, and you were his answer. You bring nothing but solidarity and peace into my life... You are the most patient and passionate man I have ever met.

Their relationship later blossomed, and in February 2024, Hunter proposed to her with a $100,000 diamond ring. Lenee shared the news on Instagram.

A million times, yes.

Travis Hunter during the Jacksonville Jaguars Rookie Minicamp at Miller Electric Centre in May 2025. Photo: James Gilbert

Is Travis Hunter married?

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie is married to longtime partner Leanna Lenee. Travis Hunter's wedding reportedly took place on 24 May 2025 at The Barn at Faith Farms in Tennessee.

The bridal party included close family and friends, with Lenee’s sister Alina as maid of honour and Hunter’s friend Fella as best man. During the celebration, a video shared on X showed the NFL player surprising Lenee with a Mercedes-Benz AMG G63 Brabus 800, drawing cheers.

Sharing about her marital journey with Travis, his wife wrote in an Instagram post:

On 02/26/2022, you first asked me to be your girlfriend. Now, 3.5 years later, on 05/24/2025, I became your wife. You make me the happiest woman on this planet, and I am so excited to spend forever with you.

Travis Hunter and his wife, Leanna Lenee. Photo: @leannalenee on Instagram (modified by author)

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee's controversy

In December 2024, Hindustan Times reported cheating allegations after DJ Akademiks posted resurfaced clips on X, claiming Leanna was unfaithful. The videos, ranging from DMs to party scenes, dated back to 2020–2021, before she and the football star began dating.

Lenee denied any wrongdoing, while Hunter dismissed the claims as “clickbait.” The controversy continued at the Heisman ceremony, where Lenee hesitated to stand as Hunter was announced the winner, only rising after Deion Sanders nudged her.

She later defended herself on TikTok, while E! Online quoted Hunter addressing the backlash on Twitch, saying:

Go find a life. Stop worrying about what I've got going on. I know what I got. My girl's been with me for five years. Y’all are just now starting to talk about me and just now starting to be with me.

Wide Receiver/Cornerback Travis Hunter of Colorado with Ferrante Harris and Leanna Lenee on the red carpet before the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft in April 2025. Photo: Logan Bowles

Frequently asked questions

How old is Leanna Lenee? She is 23 years old as of May 2025.

She is 23 years old as of May 2025. What is Leanna Lenee’s nationality? She holds British and American nationality.

She holds British and American nationality. What is Leanna Lenee’s ethnicity? The celebrity spouse is of mixed ethnicity.

The celebrity spouse is of mixed ethnicity. Is Leanna Lenee pregnant? There are no confirmed reports of her being pregnant.

Although Leanna Lenee’s age sets her slightly older than her husband, it has never defined their strong bond. Her personal life, marked by resilience and dedication, continues to capture public interest as she supports the NFL star.

