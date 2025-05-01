Meet Fantasia's husband: Kendall Taylor, CEO and entrepreneur

Fantasia’s husband, Kendall Taylor, has turned his life experiences into a successful career, making a real difference in his community. As he became more well-known for his work, people started to wonder more about his personal life.

Profile summary

Full name Kendall Lamar Taylor Gender Male Date of birth 10 August 1980 Age 44 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Wiesbaden, Germany Current residence Charlotte, North Carolina, United States Nationality American-German Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'9” (181 cm) Weight 77 kg (171 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Spouse Fantasia Barrino Children 2 University Texas Seminary Christian University Profession Businessman Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram

Who is Fantasia’s husband?

Fantasia’s husband is Kendall Taylor, a business executive. He has kept a relatively low profile, focusing on his work in finance and supporting his family, particularly his wife, Fantasia Barrino, in her music career.

Kendall Taylor’s age as of April 2025 is 44 years. He was born on 10 August 1980. Fantasia celebrated his birthday with an Instagram post in August 2024, stating:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY King, Ken Doll, My Covering, My Hitta, My Hitta HAPPY G-Day. I love you so much, and all your soldiers love and look up to you. It makes me love you even more to see you leading and picking all of our Kings up and creating a path for them to walk tall.

Is Fantasias' husband a doctor?

Fantasia Barrino’s husband is a doctor. Taylor was awarded an honorary degree from Texas Seminary Christian University in Dallas in June 2023. A picture of Fantasia's husband on her Instagram page had this caption:

Dr Kendall Taylor: Saying that I’m Proud of you 'King' is an UNDERSTATEMENT!!! You have to know this man’s story to know why this is so impressive. The vision, the program! 'Salute' to the Kings and young Kings you have poured so much into Kendall. Now God is pouring back into you. I salute you, Black Man, with both my hands.

What does Kendall Taylor do?

Originally from Gastonia, North Carolina, Taylor has significantly impacted the business world and society. Below is an exploration of his business endeavours so far.

Business executive

A publication by Hollywood Life shows that Taylor has played an important role as the Chief Operating Officer of Metro Transportation, LLC, a courier service company.

The businessman is also the president of Rock Soul Inc., a Charlotte, North Carolina-based company established in 2016. The lovebirds co-own Rock Saul Entertainment, a record label.

Author

In 2022, they collaborated to publish a book titled No Crowns in the Castle: Building a Strong Relationship and a Harmonious Life.

In this book, they share insights and advice based on their Christian faith to help others build successful relationships.

Community service

Kendall is also devoted to community service through his non-profit organisation, Salute 1st, where he serves as the CEO. He was inspired to establish this organisation due to his experiences growing up in a challenging environment marked by crime and violence.

The organisation offers mentorship programs for young men to help them avoid a life of crime, drugs, and violence.

A proud moment in his career was when he bagged the prestigious Pride MBE of Distinction Award at the 2014 annual Lowe's Pride Awards.

How long did Fantasia know her husband before they got married?

As published by People, the American Idol and her husband first crossed paths at a rooftop bar in North Carolina, where they grew up, and an instant connection sparked between them.

Three weeks after the meeting, they exchanged vows at a courthouse before holding a wedding ceremony on a yacht in July 2015. The couple has proudly shared countless glimpses into their beautiful love story since then.

Is Fantasia still married to Kendall Taylor?

Fatansia is still married to Kendall Taylor. When rumours circulated about the celebrity couple’s divorce, they responded with a YouTube clip, joking about the incident. Since the lovebirds are still together, Fantasia remains Kendall Taylor’s first and only wife.

Did Fantasia have a baby with her husband?

The couple welcomed a baby girl, Keziah London Taylor, born on 23 May 2021. Fantasia took to her Instagram page to announce the arrival of their first baby with a maternity photo posing before an elephant with the caption:

We were patiently waiting for you to enter this world, and we will always remember the strength it took for me and @salute1st to create something as powerful as your life itself.

While explaining why she chose the elephant among other animals, she stated in the post:

The Elephant is the animal I chose to surround @keziahlondontaylor with because it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance. Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world.

Exploring Kendall Taylor's net worth

As Famous People Today published, Kendall Taylor's estimated net worth is $2 million. He built his fortune through his lucrative business idea.

Fantasia’s husband is a vital source of support and love. He has been by her side through every challenge, empowering her to shine even brighter.

