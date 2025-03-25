Lamorne Morris' wife: Is the New Girl star married to Nasim Pedrad?

The Fox sitcom New Girl made Lamorne Morris and Nasim Pedrad fan favourites, sparking speculation about their off-screen relationship. While rumours persist about Lamorne Morris' wife, he has described Pedrad as:

One of my favourite people, if not my favourite person, to work with.

Nasim Pedrad and Lamorne Morris at Vanity Fair in March 2022. Photo: Phillip Faraone, Taylor Hill/FilmMagic (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Lamorne Morris and Nasim Pedrad played Winston Bishop and Aly Nelson in New Girl (2011–2018), winning fans with their on-screen chemistry.

in (2011–2018), winning fans with their on-screen chemistry. Their 2020 reunion in Netflix’s Desperados fueled speculation about a real-life romance.

in Netflix’s fueled speculation about a real-life romance. In 2018, Morris was linked to E! News correspondent Erin Lim , though their relationship details remain undisclosed.

, though their relationship details remain undisclosed. The actor has a daughter, Lily, born in 2020, but has not revealed her mother’s identity.

Profile summary

Full name Lamorne Morris Gender Male Date of birth 14 August 1983 Age 41 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Glen Ellyn, Illinois, United States Current residence Tarzana, Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'9" (175 cm) Weight 70 kg (154 lbs) Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Ernest Morris Siblings 2 Marital status Unmarried Children 1 School Glenbard South High School College College of DuPage, Second City Training Center Profession Actor, comedian, television personality Net worth $4 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok

Is Nasim Pedrad Lamorne Morris' wife?

Although many have speculated Lamorne Morris as Nasim Pedrad's husband, the two only married on-screen in New Girl, where they portrayed Winston and Aly.

Their chemistry fueled real-life dating rumours, especially after reuniting for Desperados in 2020. Addressing the speculation in a 2020 Glamour interview and sharing about his previous love life, the actor said:

People still think I’m with my ex, even though she’s been in a relationship with someone else for years at this point. We’ve been broken up for a while, but I still get messages from people who think otherwise. And Nasim Pedrad is someone else people link me to. She’s one of my favourite people, if not my favourite person, to work with.

Facts about Lamorne Morris. Photo: Amanda Edwards on Getty Images (modified by author)

Who is Lamorne Morris' girlfriend?

The Woke actor keeps his personal life private, offering little insight into his current girlfriend or dating status. In a 2018 Ebony interview, he reflected on a past heartbreak involving a former girlfriend. He said she stepped out on him with a star, causing discomfort.

Among his known relationships, the actor dated E! News correspondent Erin Lim for about two years. They publicly appeared at the 2017 Emmys before reportedly breaking up in 2019. Lim later married director Joshua Rhodes.

Aside from Erin Lim, Lamorne Morris has also been linked to co-star Hannah Simone. The two shared undeniable on-screen chemistry in New Girl, sparking speculation, but they remain close friends off-screen.

Guest stars Nasim Pedrad and Lamorne Morris in The Curse of the Pirate Bride. Photo: @lamorne on Instagram, FOX Image Collection on Getty Images (modified by author)

Who is Lamorne Morris' daughter?

According to People, the comedian-actor has a daughter, Lily, born on 14 September 2020. While the identity of Lamorne Morris' partner remains undisclosed, the Fargo star confirmed on The Drew Barrymore Show in January 2024 that they co-parent and she is an actor.

The Emmy-winning performer often features his daughter in TikTok videos, capturing shared moments. In a September 2024 episode of The Lamorning After Podcast, he reflected on fatherhood, saying:

My career has gotten better since my daughter was born.

Exploring Lamorne Morris' family and background

The New Girl star was born on 14 August 1983 in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, but spent his early years on Chicago’s South Side. His mother, who worked for the U.S. Postal Service, raised him alongside his sister Kenitra and brother Dovan while attending Glenbard South High School.

Lamorne Morris' parents are not widely known, but in a 2023 Instagram post, he shared a tribute to his late father, writing:

This is Ernest Morris. My father. He passed away a few days ago so as you can imagine, this Father’s Day hits a little differently.

In 2024, his mother witnessed a proud moment as he won his first Emmy for Fargo Season 5. During his acceptance speech, he expressed gratitude, saying:

I want to thank God for allowing me to be here. I also want to thank God for my beautiful mother, who raised me. She’s been my biggest champion ever since.

Lamorne Morris and his daughter. Photo: @lamorne on Instagram (modified by author)

Frequently asked questions

Does Lamorne Morris have a child? He has a daughter, Lily , born on 14 September 2020 .

He has a daughter, , born on . Is Lamorne Morris married? The actor’s marital status is not publicly disclosed, but he is considered unmarried.

The actor’s marital status is not publicly disclosed, but he is considered unmarried. Is Lamorne Morris related to Garrett Morris? Despite sharing a surname, they are unrelated. He portrays the comedy veteran on Saturday Night .

Despite sharing a surname, they are unrelated. He portrays the comedy veteran on . Who is Nasim Pedrad dating? The Hollywood star keeps her dating life private, though she has often been linked to co-star Lamorne Morris.

The Hollywood star keeps her dating life private, though she has often been linked to co-star Lamorne Morris. Are Winston and Aly married? The New Girl characters played by Morris and Pedrad marry on-screen but not in real life. Their bond grows from LAPD partners to spouses, welcoming a child in the season finale.

Although many New Girl fans have assumed Nasim Pedrad to be Lamorne Morris' wife, they are not married. Their undeniable on-screen chemistry has fueled speculation, but both keep their personal lives private.

