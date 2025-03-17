Dylan O'Brien's relationship timeline with Rachael Lange and exes

The mystery surrounding Dylan O'Brien's relationship status intensifies public scrutiny of his love life. While the Maze Runner star is not the type to speak about the affairs of his heart, he once revealed his type of woman, saying:

I gravitate more towards a person's personality and sense of humour rather than their physical attributes. I really find quirky and funny girls attractive.

Dylan O'Brien at the Angelika Film Center in 2022 (L). The actor and Britt Robertson at the Eccles Center Theatre in 2012 (R). Photo: George Pimentel, Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Dylan is widely recognised for his portrayal of Stiles Stilinski in Teen Wolf .

. He won four Teen Choice Awards for this role.

for this role. Britt Robertson is Dylan O'Brien ’s only public relationship.

’s only public relationship. The actor is reportedly off the market.

Dylan O'Brien's profile summary

Full name Dylan Rhodes O'Brien Gender Male Date of birth 26 August 1991 Age 33 years old (As of March 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace New York City, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Mira Costa High School Height 5'10" (178 cm) Weight 69 kg (152 lbs) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Dating (Rumoured) Girlfriend Rachael Lange Parents Lisa and Patrick O'Brien Siblings Julz O'Brien Profession Actor Years active 2011-present Net worth $7 million

What is known about Dylan O'Brien's relationship status?

The Flashback star is allegedly dating American model Rachael Lange. The duo was first romantically linked on 19 January 2023 after Gala magazine shared a TikTok video of them holding hands and matching coats during Paris Fashion Week.

Rachael Lange and Dylan O'Brien at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Photo: Bryan Steffy

Source: Getty Images

Dylan and Lange were purportedly attending the Alexandre Mattiussi Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Rachael hinted at being in a relationship during New Year's Eve in 2022 after she took to TikTok to declare she felt her "heart open again". Nonetheless, neither has officially confirmed or addressed their rumoured relationship.

Dylan O'Brien's longtime crush on Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez during the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

During his younger years, O'Brien never shied away from stating Selena Gomez as his celebrity crush. A video posted by his friends showed a compilation of the moments the on-screen star declared his love for the award-winning singer.

I love Selena Gomez more than a lot of things.

Dylan first met Selena Gomez at the 2011 Teen Choice Awards. However, despite his admiration for the actress, they have never dated.

Insights into his longtime relationship with Britt Robertson

Britt and Dylan at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival (L). The actor during the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 (R). Photo: Jonathan Leibson, Tracey Biel (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

O'Brien met Hollywood star Britt Robertson in 2012 while filming The First Time. Although their on-screen chemistry was undeniable, they did not confirm their real-life romance until they began gracing each other's movie sets.

In a September 2015 interview with On Demand Entertainment, Dylan gushed over his partner, saying:

I get butterflies whenever she sees me on set. Britt is not just my girlfriend; she is a fantastic actress.

However, the pair ended their relationship in 2018. Five years later, Dylan O'Brien's ex-girlfriend exchanged nuptials with her fiancé Paul Floyd.

A rumoured fling with Chloë Grace Moretz

Chloë Grace Moretz and Dylan O'Brien at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards in Inglewood, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Dylan and the Dark Shadows actress sparked dating rumours in August 2018 after they were spotted having dinner together at The Nice Guy restaurant. Internet sleuths uncovered that the American actor had showered Grace with praise during a 2011 interview with Hollywire.

Shout out to Chloë Moretz for what she did in Kick-Ass. I have a crush on her.

The dating speculations soon faded as Chloë Moretz reportedly began dating model Kate Harrison. The actress came out as gay in 2024.

Another speculated relationship with a Hollywood star

Sarah Ramos and Dylan O'Brien during the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

The actor was rumoured to be dating Sarah Ramos after they teamed up and recreated a flirty scene from The Social Network on Instagram.

Amid the public's interpretation of their relationship, he labelled her as one of his best friends. Sarah married his longtime partner, director Matt Spicer, in 2020.

The alleged short-lived romance with Chloe Bennet

Chloe Bennet during the special screening of Impulse at San Vicente Bungalows in 2019. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

In June 2022, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet was rumoured to be Dylan O'Brien's girlfriend.

At the time, TMZ photographed the pair during what appeared to be a lunch date and termed their interaction as "flirty". However, neither Chloe nor Dylan confirmed or denied the speculations. The actress is reportedly dating actor Taron Egerton.

Exploring Dylan O'Brien and Sabrina Carpenter's interaction

Sabrina Carpenter during the 2025 Grammys Awards at the Crypto.com Arena. Photo: Allen J. Schaben

Source: Getty Images

According to Seventeen, the duo was reportedly spotted kissing at a local bar in New York City during New York Fashion Week in September 2022.

Although some of Dylan O'Brien and Sabrina Carpenter's photos together circulated online, they have never addressed the dating rumours.

FAQs

Who are Dylan O'Brien’s parents?

The Caddo Lake actor (33 as of March 2025) was born on 26 August 1991 in New York City. His mother, Lisa, is a former actress, while his dad, Patrick, is a camera operator.

What happened to Dylan O'Brien?

In March 2016, Dylan suffered serious injuries on set while filming a stunt for Maze Runner: The Death Cure. After months of recovery, he got back to the acting scene.

Who is Dylan O'Brien’s wife?

The actor is not married. However, Rachael Lange and Dylan O'Brien are reportedly in a romantic relationship.

Dylan O'Brien during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival at Eccles Center Theatre. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

How old is Rachael Lange?

Rachael Lange (age 27 as of March 2025) was born on 25 December 1997 in the USA. As a fashion model, she has been involved in campaigns for renowned brands, including SKIMS.

Dylan O'Brien’s relationship history includes some of his rumoured romances with renowned actresses. The actor's relationship with Britt Robertson is his only confirmed relationship to date.

