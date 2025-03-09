Drake's siblings: Does the rapper have any brothers or sisters?

From penning dedication songs to his mom to featuring his dad in his music videos, Drake is a family man. In January 2025, he hinted at having a half-sibling from his father's side in his Fighting Irish freestyle.

My dad has another child.

Drake and his parents, Dennis and Sandra Graham. Photo: NBC, Todd Williamson, Jemal Countess (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Drake's father is African-American , while his mother is a Canadian Ashkenazi Jew .

, while his mother is a . They divorced when he was five years old.

The rapper was primarily raised by his mom in Toronto.

in Toronto. He is the duo's only child.

Drake's profile summary

Full name Aubrey Drake Graham Famous as Drake, Drizzy, Champagne Papi Gender Male Date of birth 24 October 1986 Age 38 years old (As of March 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Birthplace Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian, American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Jewish Alma mater Forest Hill Collegiate Institute Height 6′ (183 cm) Weight 89 kg (196 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Children Adonis Graham Parents Dennis and Sandra Graham Profession Singer-songwriter, rapper, entrepreneur Net worth $250 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Who are Drake's siblings?

No official reports confirm that Drake has a sibling. However, rumour has it that he has a half-sister named Raemiah Julianna. According to Capital XTRA, the rapper shared several photos with her in a now-deleted Instagram post in 2015. His caption read:

Sister.

The rapper during his Till Death Do Us Part rap battle in 2021. Photo: Amy Sussman

Although Drizzy tagged her @raemiahjulianna account, she deleted it and switched to a private one. Nonetheless, the One Dance hitmaker has never commented on the issue.

Therefore, it remains unclear whether he meant "sister" in a friendly manner or if he actually has familial ties with Julianna.

Champagne Papi inherited his musical talent from his father

Dennis, a musician and drummer, once performed with Jerry Lee Lewis. In 2016, he released his first single titled Kinda Crazy.

The celebrity dad surprised fans with a track (Father and Son) honouring the bond he shares with his son on Father's Day in 2021. According to the song's lyrics:

A father and son will always understand each other's heart. They will always sit down together because nothing compares to the love they share.

While speaking to Fader in August 2021, Dennis commented about his son's rise to fame, stating:

When Drake was starting, I thought I should have been there to help him because I was familiar with the music industry. However, I soon discovered my boy was smart and was extremely careful with every step he took.

Sandi Graham and Drake at the Air Canada Centre in 2015. Photo: Rick Madonik

Drake's mother struggled to raise him in the wake of his dad's absence

After Drake's parents, Sandra and Dennis Graham, divorced, he was left in her care. She was a school teacher and florist. During a November 2011 interview with Complex, the Hotline Bling star opened up about how he grew up, saying:

My mom found us a house, where we lived in one half and another family in the top half. It was neither big nor luxurious, but it was what we could afford because she was financially unstable.

A single father, Drake plans to raise his son differently

On 11 October 2017, the hip-hop star welcomed a son, Adonis, with French painter and former model Sophie Brussaux.

In December 2020, Us Weekly reported that the pair were happily co-parenting. According to People, Drake shared details about his fatherhood journey during a 2018 episode of LeBron James' series The Shop.

I am a single dad trying to co-parent with a woman who we have had our moments. However, I do not want my son to grow up resenting her for things we were both responsible for.

Dennis Graham during The Summer Sixteen Tour at American Airlines Arena in 2016. Photo: Thaddaeus McAdams

The Family Matters hitmaker made his career debut as an actor

At 15, Drake portrayed Jimmy Brooks in Degrassi: The Next Generation. Inspired by Clipse, Kanye West and Jay-Z, he released his debut mixtape, Room for Improvement, in 2006. Three years later, the star's third mixtape, So Far Gone, debuted at number six on the Billboard 200.

A five-time Grammy Award winner, he has worked with famous artists, including Rihanna, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, Kendrick Lamar and Future, among others. Below are some of Drizzy's major hits and their YouTube views as of 2 March 2025:

Hotline Bling (2 billion)

(2 billion) God's Plan (1.6 billion)

(1.6 billion) Started From the Bottom (522 million)

(522 million) Laugh Now Cry Later (521 million)

(521 million) Take Care (468 million)

Insights into Drake's net worth and career earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Drake is worth $250 million. He has reportedly earned over $430 million in his career before taxes and lifestyle.

Drake and his son, Adonis, at the Scotiabank Arena (L). The rapper at The Cinerama Dome in 2019 (R). Photo: Frazer Harrison

Currently, the rapper purportedly bags $70 million annually. He resides in a 35,000-square-foot, $100 million mansion nicknamed The Embassy.

FAQs

With over 200 million units sold, Drizzy ranks among the world's best-selling music artists. Here are some frequently asked questions about him and his family:

How old is Drake?

The rapper (38 as of February 2025) was born on 24 October 1986 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He dropped out of Vaughan Road Academy after determining that his school schedule was affecting his career. Drake received his high school diploma in October 2012 at 25.

Is Drake an only child?

Drake is his mother's only child. However, there are speculations that he has a half-sister from his dad's side.

Did Drake grow up with his dad?

After Dennis and Sandra Graham's divorce, she remained with their son in Toronto while he relocated to Memphis. The celebrity father was incarcerated for a number of years on drug-related charges.

The hip-hop star Drake at the Forbes Arena in 2022. Photo: Prince Williams

How did Drake become famous?

The Ontario native had his breakthrough in 2009 with the mixtape Far Gone and its hit single Best I Ever Had.

Rumours about Raemiah Julianna being Drake's sibling remain unverified. As far as public records go, the rapper is Sandra and Dennis Graham's only child.

