On Tuesday, 20 May 2026, Bomb Productions officially broke its silence on the allegations made by former Red Ink actress Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku against co-star Bonko Khoza

The production company outlined the processes that it undertook after Nokwe-Mseleku accused Khoza of sexually assaulting her while filming a scene on set

The statement by Bomb Productions came hours after Nokwe-Mseleku did a telephone interview during a Music Pulse episode that premiered on YouTube

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Bomb Productions broke its silence after Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku made serious allegations against Bonko Khoza. Image: bonkokhoza, nirvananokwe

Source: Instagram

Bomb Productions has responded to serious allegations made by former Red Ink actress Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku. The songstress accused her Red Ink co-star, Bonko Khoza, of sexually assaulting her on set while they were shooting a scene.

On Wednesday, 20 April 2026, Bomb Productions took to Instagram to respond to the allegations made by Niravan Nokwe-Mseleku. In a lengthy statement, Bomb Productions clarified that it does not condone any form of abuse.

Bomb Productions reveals steps taken after Nirvana Nokwe’s complaint

The production company, which has been behind several iconic TV shows, confirmed that when Nirvana raised the issue after shooting the scene. They immediately instituted an investigation into the allegations, and the findings “concluded without sufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations.”

“When Ms Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku raised her concerns, they were immediately taken seriously, and an extensive process of consultation and investigation was initiated. The investigation concluded without sufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations,” part of the statement reads.

The production company stated that it communicated the findings to Nokwe-Mseleku and Khoza and advised them on further steps they can take should they feel dissatisfied with the outcome.

“The outcome was communicated to both Ms Nokwe-Mseleku and Mr Khoza, along with information about further avenues available to them should they wish to pursue the matter,” the statement further read.

Bomb Production listed the processes it took before and after Nirvan Nokwe-Mseleku made the allegations against Bonko Khoza. The production company said that before signing contracts, both Khoza and Nokwe-Mseleku were informed of the nature and intensity of the scene. Throughout rehearsals and filming, comfort and consent were confirmed on multiple occasions.

Apart from hiring a safety officer, Bomb Productions informed both Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku and Bonko Khoza that they could stop the scene or call cut at any stage if they felt uncomfortable.

Bomb Productions revealed the steps it took after Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku alleged Bonko Khoza had sexually assaulted her. Image: bonkokhoza, nirvananokwe

Source: Instagram

After the Nokwe-Mseleku made the allegations that Bonko Khoza had sexually assaulted her, Bomb Productions said it immediately shut down the set and wrapped up production for the day.

During meetings and consultations, Nokwe-Mseleku requested that the producers obtain a formal letter of apology from Khoza, but he refused.

“Mr Khoza stated he did not agree with the allegations made by Ms Nokwe-Mseleku and was thus not willing to write any letter,” part of the statement reads.

During investigations, producers, directors and key personnel present on set were questioned. The production also offered Nokwe-Mseleku professional emotional support at its expense. Legal counsel and SWIFT (Sisters Working in Film & Television) were also consulted, although Bomb Productions didn’t share details of the consultation process.

Read the full statement below:

Nirvana Nokwe explains what allegedly happened with Bonko Khoza

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nirvana Nokwe shared details of the alleged sexual assault incident between her and Bonko Khoza on set during the shooting of a scene.

Bomb Productions released a statement after Nirvana detailed her alleged experience during a telephone interview with Music Pulse, where she explained she had previously done consensual sex scenes but avoided rape scenes due to past trauma.

Source: Briefly News