A Johannesburg woman encouraged black South Africans to support educational initiatives through collective action

Her comments referenced Professor Anele’s education vision and broader conversations around skills development

The discussion highlighted how education investment remains part of wider solutions to unemployment challenges

A Johannesburg woman has ignited a pivotal conversation about empowering black South Africans to collectively invest in educational institutions, urging communities to contribute funding in support of local initiatives. Her remarks resonated alongside those of Professor Anele Mngadi, who has long advocated for educational reforms aimed at tackling youth unemployment through innovative community-driven approaches.

The picture on the right showed Dr Professor Anele Mngadi who went viral a few weeks ago talking about plans to build a university. Image: @bigsis_pelo

Source: TikTok

TikTok creator @bigsis_pelo posted a video on 19 May 2026 discussing the importance of community-driven investment. The woman referenced discussions around Professor Anele’s university vision and argued that communities can create institutions through collective effort.

She said small contributions from large groups of people could help turn ambitious projects into reality. Her message also referenced educational developments happening elsewhere in South Africa. Professor Anele has spent years researching international education systems while advocating for a localised skills-based approach designed to address youth unemployment challenges. Plans linked to the proposed University of Ekurhuleni have experienced delays despite years of groundwork and research.

Investing in infrastructure boosts youth employment

The discussion sparked by user @bigsis_pelo also drew comparisons to Akademia, a private Afrikaans higher education institution expanding through major infrastructure investment. Education experts frequently point to higher education access and skills development as important factors influencing economic participation.

According to Business Tech, private Afrikaans higher education institution Akademia has officially launched its next major campus development with a sod-turning ceremony at its Mooiplaats site on Friday, 28 November. The project marks the beginning of the first construction phase and is set to be the largest higher education development in the history of Afrikaans language and cultural communities, with an estimated total investment of R3.2 billion. It is being co-developed by the Solidarity Movement in partnership with Kanton, with the first phase alone valued at R1.8 billion and scheduled to commence in January 2026.

South Africa continues facing youth unemployment pressures, creating ongoing conversations around new approaches to training and education opportunities. The video placed focus on community participation and long-term investment in education infrastructure.

The visual on the right showed plans of the Afrikaner community on building a R3.2 billion campus. Image: @bigsis_pelo

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Mzansi back-up Dr Anele Mngadi

Bizo wrote:

“I think it's a great Idea, but I have a problem. When our kids are done at the university, where are they going to work? We need to build factories, create employment, and make sure the ecosystem works.”

Mabuya wrote:

“What’s the way forward. I’m listening.”

TT wrote:

“She deserves support. I’ve already started making deposits.”

Ntate Komako wrote:

“She deserves to be Minister of Higher Education.”

Tebogo Miya added:

“Guys, I'm new here. Where must we make some contributions and become a member, please some one assistance please.”

Cleo.maphiri7 said:

“Thank you for spreading this because I don’t think most people see this, judging by the amount we have ngama contributions.”

Shaker M8 commented:

“It’s true what you’re saying, unity and solidarity are all we need at this point, days of talking without action are over. Forward we go.”

Prince Mnisi shared:

“Why are we concentrating universities in one province? I mean, Gauteng has more than enough universities / public institutions.”

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Source: Briefly News