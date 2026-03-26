An online exchange escalated after a public figure questioned Dr Anele Mngadi’s credibility, pulling more attention to an already trending story

The situation moved beyond her claims, as the focus shifted to her background, her response, and how she chose to address the criticism

It turned into a wider debate about truth and accountability, with people split on who to believe and how far the conversation should go

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A few days after coming onto the platform to expose a major bank, Dr Anele Mngadi had already started attracting attention and criticism. This time, it wasn’t just questions about her story, but about her credibility too. And once that post went up, things quickly took a different turn.

On the right, Dr Anele went on TikTok to share her fraud story involving Standard Bank. Image: @profanelehammond22

Source: TikTok

A heated online exchange unfolded after @Sentletse took to X on 25 March 2026, questioning Dr Anele Mngadi’s academic credibility and asking for proof of her published work. The comment came while Mngadi was already trending for sharing her alleged experience with a major South African bank. What started as a question quickly escalated into a public back-and-forth, pulling more people into the situation.

Mngadi had recently spoken out in a series of videos about what she described as a troubling experience after purchasing a luxury vehicle. She explained that she paid for the car in cash, but was later told to use local financing. Shortly after, she allegedly received confirmation of a loan she did not request. She claimed that deductions from her account were higher than expected, and when she tried to resolve it, the bank initially said they had no record of her.

Online clash shifts focus to credibility

After being called out online, Mngadi responded strongly. She said she usually avoids engaging in such exchanges, referencing advice from her father about not arguing publicly. However, she felt this situation was different, especially as she believes it affects others who may have faced similar issues. She defended her background, stating that her academic journey is not something she needs to prove casually online, and questioned why the criticism was made publicly without basic research.

User @profanelehammond22 also made serious claims about intimidation, sharing that she had encountered individuals who allegedly approached her with harmful intentions but later apologised. She maintained that she is not easily shaken by such incidents. In a follow-up, she accused her critic of being influenced, while also stating that she would not hesitate to take legal action if necessary. Mzansi supported her for standing her ground and speaking out, while others sided with the criticism, questioning the details of her claims.

The screenshot on the left showed Dr Anele responding to comments made by Sentletse. Image: @profanelehammond22

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

NOLUTHANDO_KHABAZELA17 said:

“Mama, do you need another daughter? I’m 27 and currently doing my Master's in Policy and Management at Wits.”

Thato Ntando said:

“I just closed my Standard Bank account today.”

Mashilo Malatji said:

“Can we join in solidarity and change our profile pictures to match Mama Prof Anele using the hashtag #WeAreProfAnele?”

Mazulu said:

“As a stay-at-home mom who got rejected by NSFAS and is now building herself through selling perfumes, I’ve promised myself that I will go back to school because your journey has inspired me to believe in my goals and become a better example for my daughter.”

Nhlamulo Truth Mbatsane said:

“Please open a political party, Mama, we are ready to have you as our president.”

troyeffect said:

“Ladies, there’s a lot you can learn from this woman. Stay blessed and take notes.”

PurpleHue_Skincare said:

“After this PhD I’m doing, I’m going for law and finance short courses because I am tired, but I cannot afford to be tired.”

Mashilo Malatji said:

“You remind me of courageous and intelligent Black women who fight not just for South Africans but for Africans as a whole, and we need to protect you and stand against corruption in this country.”

Shirley Lamalettie said:

“I am a cancer patient, but listening to you gives me strength to keep fighting because you remind me that there is still good in the world.”

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Source: Briefly News