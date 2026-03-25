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“It’s Getting Bad”: Fuel Crisis Concerns Begin Affecting Shein Orders in South Africa
Family and Relationships

“It’s Getting Bad”: Fuel Crisis Concerns Begin Affecting Shein Orders in South Africa

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A woman’s online order had unexpected delays, with some items processed differently while others seemed stuck without clear updates
  • The situation pointed to possible disruptions in delivery systems, leaving shoppers uncertain about how reliable their orders would be going forward
  • People began reconsidering their online shopping habits as concerns around delays and global issues started to feel more real

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Online shopping had been one of those reliable things people didn’t really think twice about, until small changes started showing up. One shopper shared her recent experience, and it raised questions many didn’t expect to be asking. It left people wondering whether bigger issues were starting to creep in quietly.

The visual on the right showed the woman wearing clothes from her store
The picture on the left showed the personal shopper shopper. Image: @Sundowner
Source: TikTok

A TikTok user, @Sundowner, shared a video on 24 March 2026 explaining how the ongoing international fuel crisis could start affecting Shein orders to South Africa. She explained that she placed multiple orders on 16 March, but noticed that some parcels were picked up by different logistics companies, while others had not even been processed. Based on her experience, she suggested that delays may already be happening due to global disruptions linked to conflict and fuel supply issues.

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User @theoriginalshoppingqueen also mentioned that because she orders frequently, she is able to track patterns in delivery times and logistics changes. This time, the inconsistency stood out, especially with some parcels moving normally while others remained stuck. It raised concerns that shipping timelines could become unpredictable if the situation continues. She added that she would keep updating her followers on any further changes.

Shipping delays raise concern among online shoppers

The situation connects to broader global issues, where rising fuel costs and supply chain disruptions have already started affecting shipping industries worldwide. When fuel prices spike, transport costs increase, which can slow down delivery systems or cause companies to adjust operations. For online shoppers, this often shows up as delays or changes in courier services.

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Many shoppers who rely on Shein for affordable fashion said they’ve also noticed slower deliveries recently. Others said they would hold off on ordering until things stabilise, while some were simply waiting to see how long delays might actually last.

The visual on the left showed the shopping queen in a closet
The visual on the right showed a woman in her store where she sells clothes from Shein. Image: @theoriginalshoppingqueen
Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Verona Ramdave wrote:

“Is it me, or is Shein gone super expensive?”

Rebekahadams15 said:

“I ordered on the 11th of March, and my package is only in Kempton Park now; it still needs to get to Durban. This is the longest it has ever taken.”

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The Olingos added:

“I usually paid around R500 for customs, but last week I had to pay R3200, and I was crying.”

Thandiswa Mtombeni wrote:

“Mine has been processing since Sunday.”

Euline said:

“I ordered on 14 March, and it is still sitting on international shipping.”

Nokuthula added:

“I placed my order recently, and it actually arrived in the normal 10 days; it was seamless.”

JARDEL wrote:

“I ordered on 10 March, and I am still waiting.”

Celeste said:

“Mine has been stuck at customs for three days.”

Carmen Foster added:

“One of my packages arrived, but the other one has been stuck at the airport for days.”

Louise Kraidy wrote:

“Buffalo and Asendia always take forever, but FedEx and Imile are much faster.”

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Gloria Masia avatar

Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za

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