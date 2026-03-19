A local woman showcased sets of cooking utensils which she found at a much cheaper rate at Shein, after nearly buying them for more at Woolworths

She shared her clip on TikTok on 18 March 2026, showing the massive price differences between the two retailers, and sparking an online debate

Social media users were excited for the plug and noted they would be visiting the online retail giant, while others were impressed by the creator's kitchen

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A content creator discovered a set of kitchenware she saw at Woolies while on the Shein app. Image: Tim Tobberts

Source: Getty Images

A South African homemaker discovered kitchen items she had seen at Woolworths at Shein, going for R300 less, and showcased them on her social media page.

The clip was shared on her TikTok account @luxuryfindswithdiana, where it gained thousands of views and many comments from social media users who thanked her for the plug. They promised they would order the pieces and complement her home.

Calling all the "girlies" who love spending time in the kitchen baking and cooking. The creator noted that she had seen the silver measuring cups at Woolworths, but the R568 price slightly put her off. She then bumped into the same silver measuring cups while on the Shein app, selling for R148 for the eight-piece set.

Woolworths and Shein measuring cups

The creator noted that she bought herself the silver set, which she called a massive upgrade to her gorgeous kitchen. She also bought two extra sets in black and gold. TikTok user @luxuryfindswithdiana said the black set, which retailed for R172, was a gift for her sister. The gold set priced at R171 was for her friend.

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Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the woman's style

The clip gained traction with social media users flooding the comments section with gratitude to the creator. Many viewers were impressed by the Shein plug and thanked the TikTok user for sharing her finds. Some saw other things they liked in the woman's kitchen and enquired where she bought them from. Others said they were going to follow the creator online, anticipating they would discover home item plugs after seeing her beautifully styled home.

Viewers were stunned and excited by the Shein price. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @rephuwermorai commented:

"Thank you so much, how about those jars for sweet🤭."

User @OnceuponaBehind/Scene said:

"Let me follow you 🥰."

User @Nhlali asked:

"Hello, Mommy, can you kindly plug where you bought the sweets jar?"

User @God's Lover asked:

"Beautiful, where did you buy your cake stand?"

User @PNM added:

"I’m following you right now ❤️."

User @Jessi J said:

"Beautiful 😍! I love your kitchen."

User @Woman Evolve asked:

"Where did you get the long jars, lovie?"

3 Briefly News articles about Woolworths

A fashion-forward content creator impressed social media users after showcasing a variety of trendy footwear, ranging from high heels, flats and sandals available at Woolworths.

A digital expert sparked a conversation about the clever marketing tactics used by Woolworths to encourage customers to buy their products without considering the price.

A content creator shared a comparison of two nearly identical pyjama sets from Woolworths and Mr Price, noting their huge price difference, sparking a massive online debate about quality versus price.

Source: Briefly News