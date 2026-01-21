A digital expert sparked a conversation about the clever marketing tactics used by one of the country's most popular high-end retailers

The clip appeared on TikTok, showing a woman walking through the aisles to demonstrate how pricing affects consumer behaviour

Social media users expressed shock at the revelation, while others debated the value and quality offered by the store

A social media coach explained why some premium products do not have bold price tags in the store. Image: Magriet Groenewald

A social media coach shared a fascinating look into the subtle ways premium retailers influence shopping habits during a routine trip to the store.

She shared her video on her TikTok handle @magrietgroenewald, on January 19 2026, where it gained massive views along with significant engagement from a surprised online community.

While at Woolworths, the social media coach shared that many products, especially premium items, often lack clear or easy-to-read pricing, which she noted is a deliberate psychological strategy. She explained that bold prices trigger a comparison mindset in the brain, while subtle pricing allows the consumer to focus on their feelings and the quality of the product. The entrepreneur noted that once a customer picks up an item to search for the price, they are already justifying the purchase because they have established a physical connection with the quality and experience.

Retailers lead with value rather than competing on price alone

The digital expert noted that while competitors like Pick 'n Pay lead with bright, visible pricing to compete on cost, Woolworths chooses to compete on value and story. TikTok user @magrietgroenewald also shared a lesson for business owners, noting that leading with price forces customers to compare, whereas leading with experience makes the cost a secondary concern. She also explained that by the time a shopper finally locates a subtle price tag, the desire for the premium experience has often already outweighed the need for a bargain.

Viewers were stunned by the woman’s explanation and debated the high cost of food. Image: Magriet Groenewald

SA is stunned by the psychological pricing strategy news

The clip gained 124K views and over 200 comments from social media users who reacted with a mixture of shock and appreciation for the marketing insight provided in the video. Many viewers noted how the retailer has become expensive and shared that they have started shopping at other stores to save money. Some praised the retailer for keeping its promise to provide fresh food with a longer shelf life despite the higher costs. Others mentioned that they had noticed the difficult pricing before, but never realised it was an intentional strategy to boost sales.

User @Travelling_G commented:

"Woolies is doing great! The lettuce stays fresher longer than in other stores."

User @Earol said:

"Woolies has become too expensive. Not that I don’t have the money, but they have overinflated their prices. Last year, I paid R90 for coffee. This year it’s R170. That’s madness."

User @Steyn Pretorius added:

"Now I understand. I hate it when I can't see the price. They will only tell you that if you buy two of the same product."

User @Constance Chisontac commented:

"You are right, Magriet. I always spend time looking for prices at Woolies."

User @Dru shared:

"Pure Marketing 💯👏."

User @TT-W-RR asked:

"Is it psychology or cheap tricks? It's time we talked straight."

Watch the TikTok video below:

