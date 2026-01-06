A content creator shared a comparison of two nearly identical pyjama sets from popular South African retailers, stunning viewers

The viral post was shared on TikTok on January 4, 2026, where it ignited a massive discussion about quality and price differences between the giant retailers

Social media users flooded the comments section, sharing divided views, with some defending higher-priced items and others praising the budget-friendly option

A woman displayed two pyjama sets from Mr Price and Woolworths, highlighting their similar appearance. Image: @lynnie1

A South African shopper sparked a lively online debate after comparing two seemingly identical pyjama sets from Woolworths and Mr Price.

The post was shared on TikTok by @lynnie1_ and garnered 361K views, 12.5K likes, and over 900 comments from social media users who defended Woolworths and others who were happy with their Mr Price purchases.

The user displayed two pyjama sets that looked strikingly similar. One set was from Mr Price retailing for R189.99, while the other, priced at R499, came from Woolworths. The set from Mr Price looked almost identical, only different in colour.

The price difference for identical designs

The content creator, TikTok user @lynnie1_, accompanied the post with a caption noting that even though she had bought the pricier Woolworths set, both pairs looked and felt the same in her opinion. The Mr Price pyjama was made from polyester material, while the Woolworths version was crafted from bamboo fabric.

Viewers were divided, with some defending Woolworths' quality and others praising Mr Price's affordability. Image: Ketut Subayinto

SA compares the two pyjama sets

The clip garnered massive views and comments from social media users who were quick to weigh in on the pyjama debate. Many viewers defended Woolworths, asserting that the comparison of the quality of the two retailers was absurd, given that they were made from different materials. Some championed Mr Price, expressing satisfaction with their pyjamas and describing them as soft, while others humorously mentioned that their Mr Price pyjamas tended to unbutton themselves during the night. One user used the opportunity to educate others on the distinct properties and benefits of bamboo versus polyester materials, adding valuable insight to the conversation.

User @Silindile added:

"The Mr Price ones are so soft too."

User @Psalm 23❤️ said:

"Bought mine from Woolies, got home, and my niece had the same set from Edgar’s at a lower price. Honestly, you couldn’t tell the difference, lol, I was so mad."

User @Alulutho Goxani commented:

"I have the Mr Price one, I bought it two days ago, and the buttons have already already fallen off 😭."

User @tayy_teee explained:

"For my pyjama girlies 💗✨. Bamboo is so much better; this fabric allows our skin to breathe and regulate heat. It is really soft and durable even after many washes, whereas polyester may look and feel nice, but traps heat and can make you sweaty, even in winter. Quite frankly, polyester prints and patterns fade over time, bubble up, and the fabric stretches a little bit after a few washes, resulting in you needing to repurchase. Yes, we have to always think of being cost-effective, but if you constantly have to repurchase the same or similar pair, is it really worth it in the long run? Hope this helps 🥰."

User @Amahle 🦋

"This hurts when you only realise after paying for the expensive one 😭."

LaMandlazi

"It’s all about quality."

User @Ms_Traceym said:

"The quality is not the same at all, I have the Mr Price one, and I don't like it😫."

See the TikTok post below:

