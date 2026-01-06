Veteran South African broadcaster DJ Sbu trended recently when an old video in which he showed off his house for a Top Billing episode resurfaced online

In the video, the DJ could be seen carrying his then-baby girl before leading the crew of the show inside, where the lavish house was on full display

Fans could not help but notice the vastly different look of the DJ then versus now, with many saying that back then, he looked neat

A recently resurfaced video of South African DJ Sbu has sent shockwaves through social media, transporting fans back to a time when he shared a glimpse of his opulent home on the beloved show, Top Billing.

This revival has prompted a wave of nostalgia, sparking conversations about the evolution of the renowned broadcaster.

DJ Sbu, who was recently trolled while addressing trolls, looked vastly different from how he currently looks, and fans had a field day commenting on his appearance.

The video was reposted on X by user @ThisIsColbert, captioning it:

"DJ Sbu comes from humble beginnings. Growing up in a four-roomed house in Tembisa, sharing space with his cousins. Today, MOFAYA is widely recognised as the first and only 100% Black-owned energy drink brand in South Africa. DJ Sbu made history with it. You can either hate it or be inspired. Your choice."

Watch the video below:

Fans weigh in

Fans took to social media to express their thoughts, with many nostalgically recalling their admiration for DJ Sbu's neat and sophisticated image from yesteryear.

Some have embraced the changes, while others reminisce about the days when he seemed more meticulously groomed.

DJ Sbu previously addressed this trolling that occurs constantly.

One user, @pietmashika, commented:

"He looked clean and proper, here. Not this dreadlocked beard version."

Another one, @ka_madesi, added:

"I miss this version of Sbu. He was very real, inspiring, and stylish. But, hey, this Rasta one is not the one."

@Thulaganyo_G poked holes in the Mofaya ownership, cautioning:

"Apparently Sbu doesn’t own Mofaya. Stop gossiping, boet!"

Other users focused more on what they claim was DJ Sbu's lie:

@I_am_innock reminded people:

"Do not be misled by Sbu's schemes. After this episode was featured on Top Billing, the true owner of the house called the SABC to assert that it was his property and that Sbu was just a tenant for a week."

Another one, @sfi1579, said:

"He was renting this house at the time."

@Mntungwa123 commented:

"Sbu just wanted to make it to the show Top Billing by any means necessary. It was obvious the house was not his in many ways if you really take notice of a few things around and how he carries himself."

@MokwenaMp added:

"I love DJ Sbu's hustle but unfortunately, he was renting this house at Eagle Canyon Estate."

@Mkumla questioned the necessity of the video, asking:

"Why feature this? Wasn't he sequestrated right after?"

@DiazMabela17717 quipped:

"Why did the baby look so suprised by the house?"

