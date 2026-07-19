Footage of Vuyokazi Nciweni locking lips with Thendo Zonzo at a nightclub went viral, but she flatly denied knowing him

Zonzo had publicly confirmed their relationship by posting photos of her the morning after the nightclub encounter

Confusing many of her fans, Vuyokazi appeared to move on quickly, by showing off a new man with the caption 'Love heals' just days after the drama erupted

Vuyokazi Nciweni showed off a new man after kissing Zonzo. Image: vuyokazi_nciweni

Source: Instagram

Vuyokazi Nciweni has sent Mzansi into a spin after showing off a new man on Instagram, just days after she was at the centre of a viral kissing video involving Thendo Zonzo.

It all started when a viral clip of Vuyokazi and Thendo Zonzo getting cosy at a nightclub began doing the rounds on social media. Instead of acknowledging what was on everyone's screens, Vuyokazi denied knowing Zonzo at all and distanced herself from the video entirely. Zonzo, however, had no interest in staying quiet but decided to play the confusing game. He posted content confirming that the two had been together the morning after their nightclub night out, directly contradicting her version of events.

Vuyokazi's new man?

With the Zonzo saga still fresh, Vuyokazi wasted little time before making a new announcement. On Sunday, 19 July 2026, X user @bongyluaziey posted photos of Vuyokazi showing off who appears to be a new romantic interest, accompanied by the words "Love heals ♡." The post spread rapidly, with many fans noting the timing and the fact that her new man appears to be white.

Check out the Instagram post below:

SA responds to Vuyo's saga

The comments came thick and fast, with opinions ranging from supportive to sceptical.

@destiny_ndlovu: "I love it for her. A white guy will surely treat her well."

@bongyluaziey: "I wish her luck; she deserves some real love"

@MsAmandah: "Mlungu wabantu shame"

@bongyluaziey: "Usenkingeni"

@Reginah_Thage: "Tell her she must do what she wants with"

@bongyluaziey: "Nje siphumile kuye"

Coco Ntshangase trolls Vuyokazi

In a previous report from Briefly News, Coco Ntshangase posted a shady Instagram story referring to the Vuyokazi Nciweni and Thendo Zonzo situation

Vuyokazi had previously denied being in a relationship with Zonzo after the two trended over a cosy nightclub video

Mzansi is divided, with some defending Coco as a young person, while others are on the fence about her behaviour

Source: Briefly News