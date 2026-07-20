South African businesswoman Kefilwe Mabote stunned Mzansi by gifting her father a brand-new Rolls-Royce for his birthday

The lavish gift reignited questions about Kefilwe's source of wealth, with many people asking how she makes her money

SA peeps took to social media with mixed reactions, from admiration to outright scepticism about the pricey gesture

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Kefilwe Mabote bought her father a luxury Rolls-Royce for his birthday. Image: kefilwemabote

Source: Instagram

South African businesswoman and social media personality Kefilwe Mabote has left Mzansi talking again. This time, it is after she gifted her father a brand-new Rolls-Royce to celebrate his birthday.

X blog page Lavish Living (@busiwe_bubu) posted the video on Sunday, 19 July 2026, immediately sparking a wave of debate, with many South Africans questioning where exactly Kefilwe's money comes from.

SA questions Kefilwe's wealth

This is not the first time the socialite's finances have come under scrutiny. Kefilwe previously made headlines after burning several of her luxury items.

She had tongues wagging when she and her girlfriends arrived for an event in a luxury convoy.

The post quickly gained widespread outrage, drawing hundreds of thousands of views and sparking lively conversations across social media about wealth, lifestyle, and credibility. The reactions ranged from genuine admiration to deep scepticism.

Kefilwe Mabote bought her father a luxury Rolls-Royce for his birthday. Image: kefilwe

Source: Getty Images

Here is what people had to say:

@Waylonjunior wrote: "Meanwhile, some of us are waiting for month-end. 😭 She is out here gifting Rolls-Royces. She has serious money."

@nonz_nonie said: "Bo Kefi are rich😭😭"

@busiwe_bubu responded to the chatter: "Batho ba nazle mashala yazi 🤌"

@ToolipsT was far less impressed: "When it comes to Kefilwe, I recommend that you don't believe anything. I've observed that she struggles with truth."

@Past_2Present simply asked: "What does she do for a living?"

Who is Kefilwe's husband?

In a previous report from Briefly News, it seems as though social media detectives have unearthed Kefilwe Mabote's husband, and they revealed his name.

When she announced that she got married, Kefilwe Mabote hid her husband's face and did not make mention of him.

Source: Briefly News