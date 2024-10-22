The South African influencer Kefilwe Mabote caused a buzz on social media recently

The star was seen taking a luxury beast sports car which is worth R3,7M for a ride

The pictures of Mabote were posted by Pharoah car dealership on their Instagram page

Kefilwe Mabote drives an R3.7M car. Image: @kefilwe_mabote

Shuu! South African social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote had many netizens breathing through pipes as she took another sleek beast for a ride.

Kefilwe Mabote takes R3.7M McLaren Spider for a spin

The social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote has made headlines once again on social media after she flaunted her luxury Bentley.

Recently, Kefiboo had netizens buzzing on social media after pictures of her taking an expensive McLaren Spider worth R3,7 million for a spin. The images of the star were posted by Pharoah car dealership on their Instagram page and captioned:

"A day well spent! A fun day out with great people and amazing vehicles. @kefilwe_mabote and her team have filmed some rather exciting content with our McLaren 650S Spider today & we are excited to watch it soon. This supercar truly embodies the perfect blend of luxury and sensational performance, you will not find a better Supercar for the price. #McLaren650S #PharoahAuto #PharoahGroup #LuxuryCars #SouthAfrica #Johannesburg #Supercar #McLaren."

Kefilwe Mabote flaunts her pricey whip

Earlier this year, the star shared videos of her cars, including a Lamborghini and a Bentley. A video shared on social media by the popular entertainment blog MDN News shows Kefiboo driving one of her Lamborghinis. The viral video's caption read:

"Kefilwe Mabote driving her Lamborghini..❤"

Tamia Mpisane flaunts her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that reality TV star Tamia Mpisane became the talk of the town recently as she flexed the surprise gift she received from her hubby, Andile Mpisane, chairman of the Royal AM Football Club.

This came after the star celebrated her last-born daughter turning two months late last year. Tamia Mpisane became a household name after being revealed as Andile Mpisane's fiance in 2021. The star recently made headlines after she revealed on Shauwn Mkhize's reality show that she didn't like her husband when they first met in December 2019.

