Zee Nxumalo has reacted to the awkward situation with Thembi Seete, which went viral on social media a week ago

The Amapiano singer has asked her fans not to cancel after receiving criticism for seemingly ignoring Thembi in a viral video

Nxumalo received mixed reviews from social media users, who revealed that she was not sincere in her apology

Talented singer Zee Nxumalo has apologised to Thembi Seete after she seemingly ignored her at a cellphone event a week ago.

Nxumalo received backlash on social media after the viral video with actress and Boomshaka songstress, Thembi Seete, who reportedly reacted to the video.

Content creator and TikToker Julia, on Sunday, 29 June, shared a video of Nxumalo apologising to Seete, while performing on stage.

"Help me apologise before they cancel me. I didn't know I was ignoring her," says the Amapiano hitmaker.

South Africans react to the singer's apology

I am DJ Sky said:

"She must go to Thembi Seete and apologise, not us."

Tee replied:

"That time Thembi is unbothered and not paying attention to this unnecessary drama. uZee uyaphapha," (Zee is forward).

NAM wrote:

"If awufuni vele uyeke ungasinyeli nje (If you don't want to apologise, just keep quiet) . Is that an apology? Futhi even if it was asifuni," (even if it was, we are not buying it).

Zoë said:

"Zee Nxumalo can never be wrong in my eyes, please."

enhleee_1 wrote:

"This is disrespecting her even worse. She should have just apologised privately because Thembi Seete is not a person with drama. Hai cha, ayithela iparaffin umy sister," (she's adding paraffin to the fire).

BONANG...🇿🇦 said:

"Let's be honest, Zee will only be cancelled by adults who loved Boomshaka. Ama 2k love Zee Nxumalo and they won't cancel her shame khohlwani," (forget it).

ne_sh_ly responded:

"This is worse than the video of her ignoring Thembi."

jvb said:

"This type of response, hai. She needs a good PR team because this seems like she is mocking Thembi."

NareKaPhiwe replied:

"Life will humble you Zee, no need to apologise. Thembi has been here for a long time and believe you me she doesn't care wena nje (just) wait."

bellawazano said:

"She doesn't know South Africa. Akyobuza u Lady Zamar," (go and ask Lady Zamar).

Manyambose wrote:

"So she is apologising because she doesn't want to be cancelled, not because she's sincere?"

Thembi Seete shows off dance moves, Mzansi’s reactions mixed: “She thinks this is Boom Shaka”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in August 2024 that fan-favourite singer and actress Thembi Seete was seen in an old video showing off her cool dance moves.

The actress flaunted her curves and thighs in a figure-hugging dress and had the man ready to risk it all.

However, others felt that the Boom Shaka star was doing too much and said her moves were outdated.

Briefly News spoke to a dancer/ choreographer about the benefits of dancing as we get older.

