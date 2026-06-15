13-year-old Mpilo Siyamthanda Shezi, a Grade 7 learner from KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal, died on Tuesday after allegedly consuming two Reboost energy drinks

His friends raised the alarm after he appeared to suffer a seizure and collapsed near his home

His mother is demanding the closure of all foreign-owned shops in the area, while police have opened an inquest docket and investigations are ongoing

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A KwaMashu learner and his mother. Images: @sadailysun/Facebook

Source: Facebook

A KwaMashu family is devastated after their 13-year-old son died on Tuesday following what is alleged to be the consumption of two energy drinks bought from a local shop.

Mpilo Siyamthanda Shezi was a Grade 7 learner at Zamokuhle Primary School in KwaMashu, north of Durban. According to his mother, Thembeka Shezi, Mpilo's friends told the family he bought a Reboost energy drink in the morning and drank it before school. He then returned to the same shop in the afternoon and bought a second one.

Shortly after drinking the second drink, Mpilo became unwell. His friends ran to alert the family after he appeared to have a seizure and collapsed. His mother said:

"When we got there, he was unable to speak and was not moving. We rushed him to KwaMashu Polyclinic, but when we arrived, nurses told us there was nothing they could do because he had already passed away."

Authorities have not confirmed any link between the energy drinks and the child's death. An inquest docket has been opened, and investigations are ongoing.

What energy drinks do to young bodies

Health experts have long warned that energy drinks carry serious risks for children and teenagers. A 300ml energy drink contains between 90mg and 150mg of caffeine, and many also contain up to nine teaspoons of sugar.

Drinking two in a single day could mean consuming nearly double the maximum daily sugar intake recommended for adults. Energy drinks also often combine caffeine with other stimulants like taurine, guarana and ginseng, which can place extra strain on the heart.

Children and teenagers are more sensitive to these stimulants than adults, and excessive intake can cause rapid heartbeat, increased blood pressure, headaches and, in some cases, heart rhythm problems.

Mpilo's mother said she had warned him after seeing videos on social media of children becoming ill after buying products from certain shops.

Following the incident, community members reportedly closed the shop. Thembeka is calling for all foreign-owned shops in the area to be shut down.

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi saddened by KwaMashu learner's death

People shared their shock and concern on the Facebook page:

@NokwandaKheswa said:

"Those who can't be given money, the situation is bad. Let's make juice for them at home."

@MpumeNtano wrote:

"You don't give Reboost to young children. That child didn't know the risks like an adult would. The problem is he had two in one day."

@NomasisterPrim said:

"It's the same thing; they share drinks with each other without thinking."

@NcamsileNomusa wrote:

"Even the 30s are too far. Our children are dying."

@NdlamlonzeNzima said:

"I almost fell over this R5 thing. This energy drink is not right, but it was still being sold."

Two empty bottles of energy drinks. Images: @peter.mpulo.1

Source: Facebook

More on learner deaths in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a primary school learner in Ekurhuleni who died after a wall collapsed on him during lunch time.

recently reported on a primary school learner in Ekurhuleni who died after a wall collapsed on him during lunch time. A Pretoria learner died during a school camping trip, and South Africans were not satisfied with the report on how she passed away.

A North West school accident kept claiming young lives one by one, leaving the community in SA broken.

Source: Briefly News