A photo of a whole cabbage priced at R49.99 at a Cape Town Spar supermarket circulated online and sparked widespread disbelief

Shoppers from other provinces pointed out that the same vegetable costs as little as R10 to R15 at local retailers and street vendors

South Africans flooded the comments debating whether the price is a Cape Town problem, a Spar problem, or simply greed

Cabbage that used to be cheap now costs R50 in Cape Town. Image: Biwa Studio

Source: Getty Images

A photo of a single whole cabbage with a R49.99 price tag at a Cape Town Spar store went viral this week, drawing hundreds of reactions from South Africans who could not believe what they were seeing. The image was posted with the caption: "The cost of living in Cape Town? R49,99 for Cabbage?"

For many households, cabbage is a weekly essential. It stretches meals, feeds large families on tight budgets, and has historically been one of the most affordable vegetables on any South African shopping list. Prices at most retailers typically sit between R12 and R25 for a full head, making the nearly R50 price tag a genuine shock.

Is it Cape Town or is it Spar?

The debate in the comments was swift. Shoppers from across the country were quick to weigh in with comparisons. One commenter said a cabbage costs R12 in KwaZulu-Natal, while another said they paid R10 in Gauteng. Someone from Limpopo wrote that at R35 they had already felt hard done by, wondering what happened to the days of R15 cabbages.

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Several commenters were firm that the issue was less about Cape Town and more about the retailer. One user wrote that Spar is simply the most expensive supermarket, ranking it above Woolworths, Checkers, Pick n Pay, and Shoprite. Others pointed to cheaper alternatives, with one person advising shoppers to buy from street vendors where most vegetables cost R10. Another mentioned picking up a cabbage for R10 at Food Lovers Market, while someone else confirmed finding one at Woolworths for R22.

Check out the TikTok post below:

South Africans react to the price

The post by user @lliey_s drew strong responses from across the country:

Sno wrote:

"Whole time it's R12 in KZN."

Sibambh commented:

"No, Spar is just expensive."

Thino wrote:

"One thing I have realised Spar is the most expensive supermarket, not Woolworths, not Checkers, not PnP, not Shoprite."

Just Tshego said:

"This is why I buy from the ladies in the street, cabbage R10, every vegetable R10."

Miss T Zulu commented:

"That's not a Cape Town issue, that's Spar."

Deyeketsi wrote:

"It's not even R20 in the streets."

Adrienne added:

"This is just greed."

SimplyDaki wrote:

"Which level of money laundering is this?"

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Source: Briefly News