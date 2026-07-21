The South African government issued a public warning after social media posts claimed Congolese boxer Romeo Katompa was killed in a xenophobic attack in Johannesburg

Authorities have not confirmed the reported death, the identity of the alleged victim, or whether any xenophobic attack took place

The government urged the public to rely only on verified sources as tensions around anti-immigrant violence remain heightened across South Africa

The South African government has called on the public to stop circulating unverified claims following widespread social media posts alleging that Congolese boxer Romeo Katompa was killed in a xenophobic attack in Johannesburg.

The South African Government has debunked claims that report a xenophobic killing of a Congolese boxer, Romeo Katompa. Image:@romeokatompa

Source: Facebook

In a statement published on its official social media accounts on 18 July 2026, the government labelled the reports as unverified and cautioned against the spread of misinformation.

"Government warns against the spread of unverified information relating to alleged attack on a Congolese migrant," the statement read.

Claim goes viral amid xenophobia concerns

Posts circulating online alleged that Katompa, who reportedly lived in South Africa for several years, was attacked and set alight in what users described as a xenophobia-motivated assault. Further claims suggested he was married to a South African woman and had a child.

Some posts also warned that the reported incident could inflame existing tensions between South Africans and foreign nationals, given the country's history of anti-immigrant violence.

No official authority has confirmed the death, the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident, or whether xenophobia played any role. The identity of the alleged victim has also not been officially verified.

Government urges caution on social media

The government did not provide additional details beyond its warning but appealed to members of the public to exercise restraint and avoid amplifying unconfirmed reports while the matter is being looked into.

The warning comes at a particularly sensitive moment. South Africa has seen a surge in public debate around immigration and anti-immigrant sentiment in recent months, including nationwide protests and an ultimatum directed at undocumented foreign nationals on 30 June 2025. The government has previously urged communities to reject violence targeting migrants.

Read the statement below on X.

Officials have reiterated the importance of relying on credible, verified sources before sharing information, particularly on social media, where unverified claims can rapidly escalate public tensions.

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Source: Briefly News