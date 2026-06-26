Ronwen Williams revealed how a family tragedy nearly ended his football career before he became Bafana Bafana's history-making captain

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper credited his late brother and Hugo Broos as the two biggest influences behind South Africa's remarkable World Cup journey

Williams says leading South Africa into the knockout stages is a moment that carries deep personal meaning beyond football

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Ronwen Williams, the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper, made history on Thursday, 24 June 2026, when he became the first captain to lead South Africa out of the group stage of a FIFA World Cup.

Before the start of the tournament, the Bafana Bafana captain had opened up about the devastating loss of his brother, who died in a car accident just weeks before the 2010 FIFA World Cup. The tragedy nearly convinced Williams to walk away from the game altogether.

Instead, he chose to persevere. Sixteen years later, he has become the man leading South Africa on football's biggest stage.

Speaking to BBC World Service's Newsday, the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper admitted the achievement still feels surreal.

"He had so many high hopes for me," Williams told Newsday on the BBC World Service.

"To know I'll be leading out my team in the opening game, I can't put it into words. It gives me chills. Sometimes I find myself just lying at night thinking about it.

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"I always say the two most important games at the World Cup are the opening and the final, and Bafana Bafana is going to be part of one.

"We know the pressure is going to be extremely high; they're not going to make it easy for us. They're going to intimidate us. They're going to have the whole country behind them."

Ronwen Williams reflects on his brother's influence

The memories of 2010 remain vivid for Williams. South Africa's opening match against Mexico united an entire nation, and although this year's tournament has moved beyond that stage, he says the experience inspired his dream of one day representing his country at a World Cup.

His family has remained his biggest source of strength throughout his journey. Williams recalled the emotional moment when Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named him captain in 2021. The announcement sparked a family gathering as his loved ones celebrated a moment they had long dreamed of witnessing.

Now, with South Africa making history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time, Williams believes that sense of pride has only grown stronger.

"I still have all those photos and videos," he said.

"Just to see what it meant to them. I'm sure that joy and pride and happiness have probably doubled, if not tripled."

Watch the video below.

Hugo Broos praised for transforming Bafana Bafana

The goalkeeper also reserved special praise for Broos, crediting the Belgian coach with transforming both the national team and the country's relationship with it.

According to Williams, supporters had gradually drifted away before results began improving under Broos. As victories returned, so did belief, packed stadiums and renewed passion for Bafana Bafana.

"Now people can't wait for Bafana Bafana to play," he said.

"Buying our merch, sending us the well wishes. He's been amazing, exceptional."

Williams has often described Broos as a father figure during their five years together. Following the victory over South Korea, he said the Belgian deserved to be honoured in South Africa for the remarkable work he has done for the national team and South African football.

As Bafana Bafana set their sights on a place in the Round of 16, with Canada standing in their way, Williams will be hoping to continue making history while honouring the memory of the brother who believed in him from the very beginning.

Source: Briefly News