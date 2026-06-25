Ronwen Williams’ emotional celebration with Itumeleng Khune after Bafana Bafana’s historic win has fans talking

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper disclosed what the biggest moment of his Bafana career means to him

Williams explained why South Africa’s young stars could shape a new era for the national team

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After Bafana Bafana defeated South Korea 1-0 on Thursday, the final whistle sparked celebrations among South African fans in the stadium and back home.

Ronwen Williams makes a save in the match between South Africa and South Korea. Image: David Ramos

Source: Getty Images

For captain and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, it was an emotional moment as he ran off the pitch to celebrate with former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune. The two shared a heartfelt embrace as emotions took over, with the historic achievement sinking in.

The victory marked a historic milestone for Williams, who became the first goalkeeper and captain to guide South Africa into the knockout stages of a FIFA World Cup. He also became only the second goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet for Bafana Bafana in a World Cup match after Andre Arendse achieved the feat against Slovenia in 2002.

Ronwen Williams opens up after Bafana Bafana's history

Williams, who had expressed his disappointment after Bafana Bafana’s opening 2-0 defeat to Mexico, was an elated man after keeping South Korea at bay. The Koreans pushed hard for an equaliser, resulting in a tense finish as they spent the closing stages of the match camped inside Bafana Bafana’s half.

The Mamelodi Sundowns star reflected on the monumental milestone during an emotional post-match interview with SABC Sport.

"It’s amazing. I’m lost for words," Williams said.

"I’m not sure there’s a better word than proud. I am ecstatic and incredibly proud, especially considering what this side has endured. Dealing with doubters and the stress of playing at this elite level is never easy."

"Keeping a clean sheet against such high-quality opposition, and defending the way we did, is no small feat. It speaks volumes about the character of this group. We were under immense pressure, but we stayed strong."

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams celebrates at the end of the match against South Korea. Image: Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

Ronwen Williams praises young Bafana Bafana stars

Williams said he was optimistic about South Africa’s future, praising the team’s young players for showing maturity and competing at the highest level.

He added that while he feels like a senior figure in the squad, the experience the youngsters are gaining will be invaluable for the country. Williams also expressed his pride in leading the group.

Watch the video below.

The emotional moment between Williams and Khune touched many hearts online, with the former Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper taking to Instagram to share his feelings.

"Enjoy the little things, for one day you may look back and realise they were the big things. Thank you so much for this historic moment. It really made me emotional and happy.🫡👌🤝🙏🏽."

As seen in the post below.

Relebohile Mofokeng reacts emotionally after the win

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng was a revelation, delivering a brilliant performance in his first start of the tournament.

He was not used in the opening match and came on as a substitute during the 1-1 draw against Czechia.

Source: Briefly News