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“The Bra Crying Is All of Us”: SA Fan’s Emotional Bafana Bafana Win Reaction Has Mzansi in Tears
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“The Bra Crying Is All of Us”: SA Fan’s Emotional Bafana Bafana Win Reaction Has Mzansi in Tears

by  Jim Mohlala
2 min read
  • Durban comedian Rory Petzer was live at Estadio Monterrey in Mexico when Bafana made history
  • Thapelo Maseko’s 63rd-minute goal sent South Africa into the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time
  • South Africans at home flooded social media with tears, pride and disbelief after the historic 1-0 win

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Rory Petzer
Screenshots taken from the clip showing the emotions in the stadium. Images: Rory Petzer
Source: Twitter

South African fans inside Estadio Monterrey in Mexico lost it completely when Bafana Bafana made history. Durban comedian and sports content creator Rory Petzer was right there in the stands on 25 June 2026 when Thapelo Maseko’s goal sealed a 1-0 win over South Korea.

The win booked Bafana’s spot in the FIFA World Cup knockout round for the very first time in their history. Petzer, known online as the “Minister of Champions,” took to X to share his joy. His post captioned “CHAMPIONS! I’M AT THE WORLD CUP IN MEXICO AND BAFANA BAFANA JUST SCORED A GOAL! MASEKO! #BafanaPride” captured exactly what the whole country was feeling.

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A moment decades in the making

In their fourth World Cup appearance, after failing to advance in 1998, 2002 and 2010 as hosts, Bafana finally broke through. Coach Hugo Broos made bold changes for the must-win game, and it paid off in the 63rd minute. Tshepang Moremi picked out Maseko with a precise cross, and the winger finished past the goalkeeper to make history.

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Despite having only 30% possession on the night, Bafana created chance after chance and looked dangerous throughout the game. The final whistle triggered pure, raw emotion inside the stadium.

One fan in the stands broke down in tears, asking out loud whether Bafana had actually scored or if he was dreaming. Petzer captured it all. Back home, Mzansi was doing exactly the same thing.

See the emotions in the clip below:

More stories involving Bafana historic win

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jim Mohlala avatar

Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za

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