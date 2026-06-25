Durban comedian Rory Petzer was live at Estadio Monterrey in Mexico when Bafana made history

Thapelo Maseko’s 63rd-minute goal sent South Africa into the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time

South Africans at home flooded social media with tears, pride and disbelief after the historic 1-0 win

Screenshots taken from the clip showing the emotions in the stadium. Images: Rory Petzer

Source: Twitter

South African fans inside Estadio Monterrey in Mexico lost it completely when Bafana Bafana made history. Durban comedian and sports content creator Rory Petzer was right there in the stands on 25 June 2026 when Thapelo Maseko’s goal sealed a 1-0 win over South Korea.

The win booked Bafana’s spot in the FIFA World Cup knockout round for the very first time in their history. Petzer, known online as the “Minister of Champions,” took to X to share his joy. His post captioned “CHAMPIONS! I’M AT THE WORLD CUP IN MEXICO AND BAFANA BAFANA JUST SCORED A GOAL! MASEKO! #BafanaPride” captured exactly what the whole country was feeling.

A moment decades in the making

In their fourth World Cup appearance, after failing to advance in 1998, 2002 and 2010 as hosts, Bafana finally broke through. Coach Hugo Broos made bold changes for the must-win game, and it paid off in the 63rd minute. Tshepang Moremi picked out Maseko with a precise cross, and the winger finished past the goalkeeper to make history.

Despite having only 30% possession on the night, Bafana created chance after chance and looked dangerous throughout the game. The final whistle triggered pure, raw emotion inside the stadium.

One fan in the stands broke down in tears, asking out loud whether Bafana had actually scored or if he was dreaming. Petzer captured it all. Back home, Mzansi was doing exactly the same thing.

See the emotions in the clip below:

More stories involving Bafana historic win

Outspoken activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma took to social media to celebrate Bafana Bafana's strides in the World Cup, and immediately sparked intense debate by claiming South Africa made history without the support of other African countries.

South Korea's intense World Cup training videos have resurfaced after Bafana Bafana stunned the Asian side to reach the knockout stages.

Robert Marawa has reacted to Bafana Bafana's win over South Korea in their last group game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Source: Briefly News