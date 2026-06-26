Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams has received heartfelt praise from his biggest supporter, his wife, Roshni Williams, following South Africa's historic FIFA World Cup achievement. The 34-year-old goalkeeper became the first South African shot-stopper to captain the national team into the knockout stages of the tournament.

South Africa will now shift their focus to a Round of 32 clash against Canada on Sunday, 28 June.

Roshni Williams celebrates Ronwen's historic achievement

Messages of congratulations have flooded social media following Bafana Bafana's qualification for the World Cup knockout rounds, with Ronwen Williams receiving widespread recognition for another outstanding performance.

South Africa secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea in the early hours of Thursday, booking their place in the last 32 of the competition.

Williams once again kept a clean sheet, earning praise from supporters and football figures alike. Among the many tributes, one stood out above the rest—a touching message from his wife, Roshni.

Sharing her thoughts on Instagram Stories, Roshni wrote: "Words have failed me. I am so proud of you."

The Bafana Bafana captain later reposted the message on his own account.

Former Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune also paid tribute to Williams after witnessing the historic victory from the stands at Monterrey Stadium in Mexico.

A video shared online captured an emotional moment between the two goalkeepers after the final whistle.

Khune wrote: "I was so emotional right here ❤️ @ronwen30. Thank you so much, skipper, and all the best going forward 🫡 I have too much respect for you."

A love story spanning more than 20 years

Ronwen's football journey has been backed every step of the way by Roshni, his partner of more than two decades.

The couple first crossed paths as 11-year-old neighbours growing up in Gqeberha. Their childhood friendship blossomed through countless games of football and cricket played in the street.

Speaking to IOL, Roshni recalled: "We became best of friends. We always played soccer and cricket together in the street."

Their relationship turned romantic after Williams joined the SuperSport United academy, and they have since built a family together, marrying and welcoming two children.

Reflecting on their relationship during a 2019 interview with the Sowetan, Williams credited Roshni for remaining by his side throughout his rise in football.

"I have known my girlfriend since I was very young. So she knows me from when I had nothing," he said at the time, referring to the woman he affectionately called his "First Lady."

Source: Briefly News