Kaizer Chiefs Legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane to Serve As Thabo Senong’s Assistant at Zimbabwean Side
- Kaizer Chiefs legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane is poised for a new chapter alongside a familiar South African face in Zimbabwe
- FC Platinum's latest coaching reshuffle could see two South Africans working together on the technical bench
- One key hurdle still needs to be cleared before the duo can officially take charge
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Briefly News as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane is set to become assistant coach to fellow South African Thabo Senong at Zimbabwean side FC Platinum. The appointments come after the club reshuffled its technical team following a difficult run of results.
The pair are now awaiting the finalisation of their work permits before officially taking charge.
Reneilwe Letsholonyane joins Thabo Senong at FC Platinum
New Zimbabwe reported that Letsholonyane and Senong arrived in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, 28 July, before travelling to Zvishavane to complete contractual paperwork.
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
The publication reported that FC Platinum decided to part ways with previous coach Joel Luphahla after a disappointing run of results.
Letsholonyane, affectionately known as "Yeye", enjoyed a successful playing career with Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United, winning several domestic trophies. He also earned more than 50 caps for Bafana Bafana.
Kaizer Chiefs legend continues coaching journey
After retiring from professional football, Letsholonyane moved into coaching with SuperSport United's junior structures before taking charge of Botswana outfit Matebele FC. He reportedly left the club last month.
According to New Zimbabwe, both Letsholonyane and Senong are expected to wait at least another week before assuming first-team duties as their work permits are still being processed.
Thabo Senong returns for another spell in Zimbabwe
For Senong, the appointment marks a return to Zimbabwean football after a brief spell with Highlanders earlier in 2026.
Once the necessary documentation has been approved, the two South Africans are expected to begin work as FC Platinum seek to improve their fortunes during the remainder of the season.
FC Platinum's latest appointments bring together two well-known South African football figures. Supporters will now wait for their work permits to be finalised before Letsholonyane and Senong officially begin their new challenge.
Fernando da Cruz explains Kaizer Chiefs' title expectations
Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz urged supporters to remain patient ahead of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season, saying the club is still rebuilding and not yet ready to compete with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.
The French coach also revealed that Chiefs are still looking to sign a striker, wingers and an attacking midfielder before the transfer window closes.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Dzikamai Matara Dzikamai Matara is a sports writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a news and current affairs editor at iHarare for eight years. Before that, he was a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula for two years, where he produced profiles and news articles. He completed two years of Mechanical Engineering coursework at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He has also completed YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023).