Kaizer Chiefs legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane is poised for a new chapter alongside a familiar South African face in Zimbabwe

FC Platinum's latest coaching reshuffle could see two South Africans working together on the technical bench

One key hurdle still needs to be cleared before the duo can officially take charge

Kaizer Chiefs legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane is set to serve as Thabo Senong's assistant at Zimbabwean side FC Platinum. Image: @reneilwe06

Source: Instagram

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane is set to become assistant coach to fellow South African Thabo Senong at Zimbabwean side FC Platinum. The appointments come after the club reshuffled its technical team following a difficult run of results.

The pair are now awaiting the finalisation of their work permits before officially taking charge.

Reneilwe Letsholonyane joins Thabo Senong at FC Platinum

New Zimbabwe reported that Letsholonyane and Senong arrived in Zimbabwe on Tuesday, 28 July, before travelling to Zvishavane to complete contractual paperwork.

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The publication reported that FC Platinum decided to part ways with previous coach Joel Luphahla after a disappointing run of results.

Letsholonyane, affectionately known as "Yeye", enjoyed a successful playing career with Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United, winning several domestic trophies. He also earned more than 50 caps for Bafana Bafana.

Kaizer Chiefs legend continues coaching journey

After retiring from professional football, Letsholonyane moved into coaching with SuperSport United's junior structures before taking charge of Botswana outfit Matebele FC. He reportedly left the club last month.

According to New Zimbabwe, both Letsholonyane and Senong are expected to wait at least another week before assuming first-team duties as their work permits are still being processed.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Reneilwe Letsholonyane is set to join fellow South African Thabo Senong at Zimbabwean side FC Platinum as assistant coach. Image: reneilwe06

Source: Facebook

Thabo Senong returns for another spell in Zimbabwe

For Senong, the appointment marks a return to Zimbabwean football after a brief spell with Highlanders earlier in 2026.

Once the necessary documentation has been approved, the two South Africans are expected to begin work as FC Platinum seek to improve their fortunes during the remainder of the season.

FC Platinum's latest appointments bring together two well-known South African football figures. Supporters will now wait for their work permits to be finalised before Letsholonyane and Senong officially begin their new challenge.

Fernando da Cruz explains Kaizer Chiefs' title expectations

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs coach Fernando da Cruz urged supporters to remain patient ahead of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season, saying the club is still rebuilding and not yet ready to compete with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

The French coach also revealed that Chiefs are still looking to sign a striker, wingers and an attacking midfielder before the transfer window closes.

Source: Briefly News