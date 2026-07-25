Aqueelah Adendorf returned to TikTok after briefly deactivating her account following online trolling over reports about her final hours with Jayden Adams

The Bafana Bafana star's girlfriend reposted several quotes about grief and loss, including the words 'I'm not. I'm surviving'

Jayden Adams's funeral will be held on 25 July at the Coetzenburg Centre in Stellenbosch and will be livestreamed to the public

Aqueelah Adendorf, the girlfriend of the late Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams, has returned to TikTok to share a series of grief-related posts, weeks after the 25-year-old's death earlier this month.

Adendorf had temporarily deactivated her TikTok account after facing an onslaught of online criticism following a media report alleging that she and Adams had a heated argument while intoxicated in the hours before his death.

The same report claimed that Adams had called his father to express feelings of sadness and dejection shortly before he died. He is believed to have taken his own life.

Aqueelah Adendorf's Grief Posts on TikTok

Since returning to the platform, Adendorf has reposted several quotes reflecting the pain of losing someone close. Among those she shared were the words:

"I think heaven will feel even more like home now that you are there to welcome me," and "I hope you're looking down from heaven, saying, 'that's my girl'."

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Another post read: "When I die, don't cry. I was dead a long time ago, I just closed my eyes this time." A fourth post captured her current state: "'How are you holding up?' I'm not. I'm surviving."

Adams leaves behind two young children — a five-year-old daughter with Adendorf, and a toddler son with Jody Solomons.

Jayden Adams funeral

The Adams family has confirmed that the funeral service will take place on Saturday, 25 July, at the Coetzenburg Centre in Stellenbosch, and will be livestreamed for members of the public who wish to pay their respects remotely.

In a family statement, it was made clear that only Adams's closest loved ones will be permitted to view his body in his casket. He will be laid to rest at the Jamestown cemetery.

Adams had only recently returned from representing South Africa at the FIFA World Cup before his death, leaving the country in mourning over the loss of one of its most promising young football talents.

Source: Briefly News