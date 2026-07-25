New Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz held his first official press conference at Naturena Village on Friday

Da Cruz revealed he has asked management to bring in players for four specific offensive positions ahead of the new season

Chiefs have signed only three players so far, fuelling frustration among the club's fanbase ahead of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season

Kaizer Chiefs' new head coach Fernando Da Cruz has publicly called on management to strengthen the club's attacking options, identifying four positions where he believes the squad currently lacks sufficient depth and variety.

The French tactician made the remarks during his first official media briefing at the club's Naturena Village headquarters on Friday, weeks into a transfer window that has so far yielded only three new arrivals.

Da Cruz highlights position that needs reinforcement

Da Cruz was direct when pressed on where the squad needs bolstering. "There are four positions in the offensive part: striker, two wingers and an offensive midfielder. So we have good profiles at the moment, but we asked the management to have different profiles to play different football and also adapt to different game plans of the opposition throughout the season," he said.

The coach drew a clear distinction between a defensive unit he is broadly satisfied with and an attacking setup that still requires work. "The defensive part is better. We have a good defensive structure, but now the next step is to work on the offensive part," Da Cruz added.

**Chiefs' Quiet Window Draws Fan Frustration**

Ahead of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership campaign, the Glamour Boys' transfer activity has been modest. The club confirmed the signings of goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner, a free agent following his departure from Sekhukhune United, and defender Thabo Moloisane, released by Stellenbosch FC. Tanzanian midfielder Adolf Mtasingwa Bitegeko, recruited from Azam FC, rounds out the trio of new additions.

The restrained approach to recruitment has unsettled a demanding supporter base that typically expects significant investment during the off-season.

Da Cruz acknowledged the situation with measured language. "We are working with management to get players in the offensive part of the squad and have complementary profiles for the positions, but for the moment we have that," he said, suggesting the window is far from closed.

The coach's comments indicate that while the defensive foundation at Naturena is considered solid, building a flexible and well-equipped attacking unit remains the club's primary transfer priority before the new season begins.

Source: Briefly News